High school roundup: Aidan Kistner throws no-hitter for Babylon; more baseball, softball, lacrosse, flag football

Aidan Kistner threw a no-hitter, striking out 12 to lead Babylon baseball to a 4-0 victory over Mattituck (9-1) in Suffolk League IX on Saturday. “He’s got great stuff,” coach Michael Birnbaum said. “When he’s got command on his stuff, he’s incredible. He’s a bulldog.”

John Harkins went 2-for-2 with one RBI and stealing two bases for Babylon (10-0). Kistner recorded two walks.

Pierson 3. Southold 0: Braeden Mott pitched a no-hitter, walking two and striking out 11 to lead Pierson (8-3) over Southold (1-9) in Suffolk League X. Max Krotman went 2-for-3 with an unearned run scored on a wild pitch.

Bridgehampton 11, Amityville 1: Milo Tompkins went 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs to lead Bridgehampton (4-6) over Amityville (3-7) in Suffolk League X. Shawn Gnyp went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Scott Vinski pitched five innings allowing no earned runs, three hits and striking out five for Bridgehampton.

Bethpage 15, Locust Valley 9: Sean Seely went 5-for-5 with five RBIs, three runs and three stolen bases to lead Bethpage (6-5) over Locust Valley (6-3) in non-league. Anthony Faggiano had three RBIs and two runs.

Lindenhurst 4, Bay Shore 3: Matt Curto struck out 13 to lead Lindenhurst (8-3) over Bay Shore (2-9) in Suffolk I on Friday. Mike DiGiuseppe stranded runners on second and third in the eighth inning to earn the save. Chris Carson had two hits and two runs, and Donald Whalen had two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Commack 3, Smithtown East 2: Kayla O’Boyle pitched a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and went 1-for-3 with an RBI at the plate to lead Commack (9-1) over Smithtown East (8-2) in non-league on Saturday. Kylie Balvin scored on an errant throw in the top of the fourth inning to give Commack a 3-2 lead. O’Boyle only allowed one hit in the final six innings to clinch the win.

Farmingdale 1, Herricks 0: Mariah Cepeda drove in Megan Scott in the bottom of the 10th to give Farmingdale (8-2) the win over Herricks (10-2) in Nassau II. Kiara Kegel struck out eight across 10 innings to earn the win.

BOYS LACROSSE

Bay Shore 8, Smithtown East 7: Nick Alicanti scored the winning goal with 1:16 remaining in the second overtime to lift Bay Shore (5-5) over Smithtown East (5-5) in Suffolk I on Friday. Bay Shore scored two goals in the final 24 seconds of regulation, including Pete Urso’s tying goal with three seconds left. Nicky West made 11 saves and Dennis Hodge won 12 of 17 faceoffs.

Hempstead 5, Sewanhaka 4: Ja’Mir Andrews scored three goals, including the winner in overtime to lead Hempstead (4-4) in non-league. Charlie Jimenez added two goals and Adrian Beltre made 24 saves. AJ Ayau scored two goals with an assist and Jalen Brown made 10 saves for Sewanhaka (0-5).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Shoreham-Wading River 9, Smithtown West 8: Charlotte Erb scored the winning goal with six minutes remaining for Shoreham-Wading River (6-4) against Smithtown West (6-4) in Suffolk II. GraceAnn Leonard scored three goals.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Plainedge 30, West Hempstead 25: Shannon Williams threw a 5-yard pass to Amanda Marinace, who quickly pitched the ball to a cutting Jessica Faranda. Faranda ran down the left sideline past West Hempstead defenders to score the winning touchdown to lead Plainedge (2-2) over West Hempstead (0-5) in Nassau II on Saturday. Faranda was involved in four out of five of Plainedge’s touchdowns, running for one, passing for one and catching two. She racked up 54 rushing yards on five carries, 127 receiving yards on six catches and made an interception on defense.