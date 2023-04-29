HS roundup: Cold Spring Harbor wins late vs. Manhasset; more lacrosse, baseball and softball highlights

Amelia Bentley scored the winning goal with 20 seconds left in the second half to break a tie as Cold Spring Harbor defeated Manhasset, 9-8, in Nassau Conference I girls lacrosse action on Thursday. Cold Spring Harbor (8-2) trailed 6-1 in the first half but scored five straight to tie the score in the second half. Bentley finished with three goals and three assists. Ryan Reynolds, Maggie Spehr and Ruby Spielberger each scored two goals. Mia LoPinto had five assists for Manhasset (5-3).

Garden City 9, South Side 8: Maureen Arendt scored the winning goal with 1:02 left in overtime to lead Garden City (7-2) over South Side (4-7). Arendt finished with four goals and one assist and Kyle Finnell scored four goals.

North Shore 8, Massapequa 6: Kylee Colbert scored four goals, and Ava Bartoli had two goals and two assists to lead North Shore (11-1). Christina Fradella made 10 saves for Massapequa (5-3).

Calhoun 7, Mepham 6: Alex Aievoli scored three goals and Hannah Lewis added two goals and one assist to lead Calhoun (6-3) over Mepham (4-5) in Nassau II.

East Meadow 13, Division 10: Isabella Pota had five goals and 13 draw controls to lead East Meadow (2-7) over Division (6-6) in Nassau III. Kelly Stump scored four goals and Dynastee Ramos made 13 saves.

Comsewogue 8, West Babylon 7: Vienna Guzman scored the winning goal in the fifth overtime period for Comsewogue (4-7) in Suffolk II. Gabby Constant and Kamryn McCrary each added two goals and Gianna McNulty had a goal and two assists. Samantha Maucere had three goals and an assist and Lacey Downey had a goal and three assists for West Babylon (3-8).

Shoreham-Wading River 10, Eastport-South Manor 9: Madison Herr (three goals) scored the winning goal with 43 seconds left in double overtime to lead Shoreham-Wading River (7-5) over Eastport-South Manor (7-5). Abigail Beran added three goals.

Patchogue-Medford 9, Half Hollow Hills 7: Addison Ruland had three goals and two assists to lead Patchogue-Medford in Suffolk I. Olivia Liddell added two goals and two assists and Hailey Stratton made 11 saves. Jayden Piriano scored six goals for Half Hollow Hills (3-8).

BOYS LACROSSE

Smithtown East 9, Northport 8: Tyler Moses scored winning goal with 2:49 left in triple overtime to lead Smithtown East (7-5) over Northport (9-2) in Suffolk I. Brendon Marz scored three goals, Luke DiMaria added two goals and two assists and Brendan Carroll made 15 saves.

Ward Melville 3, Huntington 2: Zach Brittman scored the winning goal with about a minute remaining in the fourth quarter for Ward Melville (9-2) over Huntington (6-4) in Suffolk I. Trevor Murray scored two goals and Charlie Giachetti made 15 saves.

SOFTBALL

Bayport-Blue Point 12, Eastport-South Manor 0: Erin McMahon struck out nine in five hitless innings and went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for Bayport-Blue Point (11-2) in Suffolk Conference IV East. Kate McKillop added a home run and three RBIs, Lianna McCormack went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs and Nikki Echevarria went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

BASEBALL

Sachem North 7, Floyd 0: Brandon O’Neill tossed a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts for Sachem North (7-7) in Suffolk III. Ryan Yerkes made two great plays at third base to preserve the no-hitter. O’Neill also went 3-for-4, finishing just a homer shy of the cycle. He also scored two runs. Floyd is 6-8.

Hauppauge 9, Half Hollow Hills West 7: Matt Neglia hit a walk-off two-run home run for Hauppauge (10-4) in Suffolk V. Neglia struck out six in three innings of relief to earn the win and Michael Oliveto went 3-for-3.

Eastport-South Manor 4, Westhampton 3: Eastport-South Manor scored four runs in the sixth inning to erase a 3-1 deficit. Tristan Gatchalian hit a two-run home run to tie the score at 3 and Ayden Deslauriers followed with a double, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored the winning run on a wild pitch for Eastport-South Manor (8-6) in Suffolk VII. Cole Johnson struck out six in a complete game.

Connetquot 1, Bellport 0: Ryan Kiendle knocked in the sole run with an infield single in the bottom of the first to lead Connetquot (12-2) over Bellport (6-8) in Suffolk League IV. Kiendle recorded the save with three strikeouts in three innings. Dylan Thomasson tossed four scoreless innings for the win.

Sewanhaka 8, Great Neck North 1: Mikey Staiano struck out 17 in a complete game for Sewanhaka (4-11) in Nassau A-II.

New Hyde Park 10, Great Neck South 7: JP Mahoney hit a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh for New Hyde Park (3-10) in Nassau A-I. Brandon Lynn and Jason Torres each had two RBIs. Great Neck South falls to 3-9.