High school sports roundup: Sayville boys basketball hangs on, plus scores for girls basketball and gymnastics

Braeden Skelly made the go-ahead layup with six seconds left and Logan Maha’s block at the buzzer preserved Sayville’s 67-65 win over Glenn in Suffolk VI boys basketball on Tuesday. Michael Carmody had 29 points and seven assists. Skelly had 17 points and six rebounds for Sayville (11-8). Justin Govan had 19 points for Glenn (9-9).

Wyandanch 68, Westhampton 66: Anthony Wilkinson had 18 points and hit the winning three-pointer in the final seconds to lead Wyandanch (17-2) in Suffolk V. Jerimiah Webb had 32 points, six rebounds and four assists. Truman Hahn scored 25 points for Westhampton (11-8).

Lynbrook 52, Valley Stream North 42: Jake Prince and Mike Werzinger scored 12 points apiece, leading Lynbrook (9-9) to clinch a playoff spot in Nassau VI. Tristan Mitchell led Valley Stream North (13-6) with 12 points.

Monday’s games

Great Neck South 54, Baldwin 51: Jesse Roggendorf scored 18 points, including a clutch free throw with 15 seconds left, to lead Great Neck South (18-0) in Nassau AA-III. Edwin Serpas hit a three-pointer with less than two minutes left to put the Rebels up two. Gabriel Phillips had 13 points for Baldwin (11-6).

Deer Park 63, West Babylon 54: Trailing by two at halftime, DiMaunte Gardner scored 14 points in the third quarter and finished with a game-high 26 points to lead Deer Park (12-6) in Suffolk IV. Damien Scott scored 22 points. Danny Rose led West Babylon (6-11) with 12 points.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Shoreham-Wading River 53, Islip 50: Carter Baumeister made a big defensive play late and Max Boerum hit two free throws with eight seconds left to ice the game for Shoreham-Wading River (10-8) in Suffolk VI. Trailing 48-47, Zach Makarewicz hit a go-ahead jumper and finished with 16 points. Tyler Lievre had 17 points and seven rebounds. Devon Carter led Islip (7-11) with 16 points.

Division 58, Glen Cove 57: Down two with seven seconds left, Jack Lanyo shot the winning three-pointer for Division (6-12) in Nassau IV. Lanyo had 18 points. Isaiah Faton scored 21 points. Mark Reeves had 22 points for Glen Cove (3-15). Angel Basile had 20 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westhampton 77, Wyandanch 24: Sandra Clarke scored 14 points, including the 1,000th of her career, to help Westhampton clinch the Suffolk League V title. Kate Sweet scored 18 points for Westhampton (19-1).

Monday’s game

Sewanhaka 58, Calhoun 57: Gabbie Dawson’s short jumper with 27 seconds left in overtime tied the game at 56 before Alexi Stewart sealed the win with two free throws for Sewanhaka the leadin Nassau AA-II. Stewart finished with 24 points and four steals. Sewanhaka (9-9) entered the fourth quarter trailing 43-32 before posting a 20-point quarter to force overtime. Aniya Marriott added 19 points. Angie Kasimatis led Calhoun (7-11) with 15 points.

GYMNASTICS

Monday’s meets

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 174.75, South Side 158.4: Marisa Schlossman won the all-around with a 36.15, including first-place finishes in bars (9.3) and floor (9.35), for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (11-0) in Nassau I. She tied for second in vault (8.2) and took second in beam (9.3). Andi Yu won vault (8.3) and finished second in the all-around with a 34.9. Josophina Casvikes placed first in beam with a 9.45 and second in floor (9.2).

Sewanhaka District 162.65, Hicksville 160.70: Makayla Noel won bars with an 8.4 and Elizabeth Hagan won floor with a 9.35 for Sewanhaka District in its Nassau I win. Alyssa Todaro won the all-around for Hicksville, scoring a 34.85.