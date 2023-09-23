High school roundup: Soccer, field hockey, volleyball
Stephanie Tator scored the winning goal off an assist from Vanessa Puerta with 3:18 left in the first overtime to lead Sachem East (4-2-1) to a 1-0 win over Longwood in Suffolk I girls soccer Friday. Emily Hardison made 18 saves for Longwood (2-4).
Kings Park 2, Bayport-Blue Point 1: Victoria Menzies scored the winning goal in the first overtime off an assist from Sophia Kennedy to lead Kings Park in Suffolk III on Thursday. Julia Zdanowski scored a goal, Alex Scott made six saves and Ali Coiro made five saves for Kings Park (3-2-1). Kailey Bruckner scored a goal and Alex Kaler made 10 saves for Bayport-Blue Point (5-1).
Carey 1, Glen Cove 1: Isabella Mola scored a goal with 90 seconds left to earn Carey a draw in Nassau IV Thursday. Vanessa DeCastro made 10 saves for Carey (2-1-1). Paulina Fonfara scored a goal and Heidi Castaneda made 15 saves for Glen Cove (1-2-2).
Seaford 3, Wheatley 0: Meghan Stovall had a goal and an assist and Joanna Bello made 11 saves to lead Seaford (3-0-2) in non-league Thursday. Kaylie Conklin and Grace Cullingford each added a goal. Julia DeGaetano made eight saves and Dylan Kaufman made four saves for Wheatley (1-1-1).
BOYS SOCCER
Floyd 1, Ward Melville 0: Issac Fernandez scored the winning goal on a bicycle kick off an assist from Ronald Hurtado with just under 10 minutes left to lead Floyd (4-4) in non-league on Friday. DJ Blankenship made six saves. David McElroy made seven saves for Ward Melville (4-1-2).
Copiague 4, Half Hollow Hills East 2: Kevin Cruz had a goal and two assists to lead Copiague (5-3) in non-league Friday. Christian Cabrera, PJ Gaul and Jhon Perdomo each added a goal and Josue Saravia made seven saves. Leo Hector scored two goals for Hills East (0-7).
Kings Park 3, Sayville 2: Alex Squillacioti scored the winning goal off an assist from Vincent D’Antona with two minutes remaining to lead Kings Park (6-2) in Suffolk VII on Thursday. Evan Pike and Kyle Sredniawski each added a goal. D’Antona had two assists and Louis Pelo added an assist. Zak Minutello made 10 saves for Sayville (3-5).
Locust Valley 1, Wantagh 1: Justin Catanzaro scored the tying goal with three seconds left and James Ackermann made eight saves for Wantagh (3-2-2) in Nassau A East Thursday. William Guillen scored and Owen Pye made two saves for Locust Valley (5-0-1).
FIELD HOCKEY
West Islip 2, Centereach 1: Sophie Butter and Nicolette Laino each scored a goal to lead West Islip (6-3) in Suffolk I Friday. Damiana Beige made six saves and Taylor Essex added an assist. Braylen Faussete scored off an assist from Lauren Mazza and Caragh Doyle made 10 saves for Centereach (3-5).
Bayport-Blue Point 1, Rocky Point 0: Kendal Woolley scored a first-quarter goal off a pass from Aubrie Eisfeld to lead Bayport-Blue Point in Suffolk II Thursday. Delaney Bowen made two saves for the Phantoms (5-0). Breezy Henke made three saves for Rocky Point (8-1).
Riverhead 2, Copiague 1: Julianna Kramer scored a goal and Emma Hughes Kennedy added a goal and an assist to lead Riverhead (1-5) in Suffolk I Thursday. Emma Luvera made 13 saves for Copiague (1-5).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Bellport 3, West Islip 1: Maddy Budris had 31 assists, nine kills and five aces to lead Bellport to a 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17 Suffolk III win Friday. Andie Pedatella had 16 kills and eight digs and Louisa Gordon added nine kills and four blocks for Bellport (6-2).
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
South Side 3, Wantagh 0: Alex Vargas had 18 kills, nine digs and four blocks to lead South Side (5-0) in Nassau II Friday. Ryan Kennedy added 10 kills and six blocks, John Pericolosi had 15 assists and Jake Gillis had 11 assists.