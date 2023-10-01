High school roundup: Soccer, field hockey
Delaney Israel scored the winning goal off an assist from Emily Minerva with four minutes left in double overtime to lead Longwood to a 2-1 victory over Brentwood in Suffolk I girls soccer on Saturday. Joselyn Yanes scored off an assist from Julianna Agueci and Emily Hardison made five saves for Longwood (4-5). Kaelyn Sanabria scored and Katherine Reyes made eight saves for Brentwood (1-6-1).
Floyd 1, Bay Shore 0: Kayla Gilmore score a goal off a Kayden Meyer’s assist to lead Floyd (3-6-2) in Suffolk I. Ava Tiedemann made two saves. Emily Wolfe made eight saves for Bay Shore (7-4).
Ward Melville 2, Northport 0: Peyton Costello and Aliyah Leonard both scored to lead Ward Melville (9-0-1) over Northport (7-2-2) in Suffolk I. Kaleigh Howard made six saves for Northport.
Eastport-South Manor 2, Rocky Point 0: Gianna Da Cunha and Gracie DiPalo each scored a goal for Eastport-South Manor (6-2) in Suffolk II. Maeve Gayer made five saves. Cadence Adamo made 11 saves for Rocky Point (4-6).
MacArthur 3, Syosset 2: Bella Calabro, Sara Kealey and Hailey Metzger each scored for MacArthur (5-2-2) in Nassau I. Kealey and Metzger each had an assist. Amelia Molina also had an assist. Jocelyn Cleary made six saves. Carly Greenbaum made six saves for Syosset (2-3-1).
Massapequa 1, Garden City 0: Olivia Trojanowski scored a goal off a Shea Brennan assist for Massapequa (7-0-1) in Nassau I. Domenica Rasi made two saves. Marisa Patrissi made five saves for Garden City (4-2-4).
Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 2, Calhoun 1: Emma Heaney scored the winning goal off an assist from Rebecca Lieberman to lead Plainview-Old Bethpage (4-1-2) over Calhoun (4-4) in Nassau II. Lauren DiPerri also scored. Julia Kopelman scored off an assist from Alex Addonizio for Calhoun.
BOYS SOCCER
Wantagh 3, Clarke 1: Josh Henriques, Logan Rivera and Jesse Vanorden each scored a goal to lead Wantagh (4-4-2) in Nassau A-East. Jared Fernandez had two assists. Brandon Galdamez scored on a penalty shot for Clarke (1-5-2).
Babylon 5, Mattituck 1: Aidan Krollage scored three goals and had an assist to lead Babylon (8-1-1) in Suffolk IX. Michael Burke and Shane Dellafranca each added a goal. Ciaran Stein and Charles Murphy each had an assist. Jack Golder made seven saves for Mattituck (6-2-2).
Greenport 1, Southold 0: Ricky Campos scored in the second half off an assist from Nery Cano for Greenport (5-5) in Suffolk IX. Kal-El Marine made three saves. Travis Sepenoski made five saves for Southold (3-5-1).
Connetquot 1, Northport 0: Matthew Cottone scored in the second half off an assist by Zach Walter to lead Connetquot (5-3-3) in non-league. Trevor Carr made seven saves. Dylan Naughton made five saves for Northport (7-3).
FIELD HOCKEY
Cold Spring Harbor 3, Baldwin 2: Kate Thompson, Zabelle Bobelian and Anne Tauckus each scored a goal to lead Cold Spring Harbor (2-4) over Baldwin (2-3) in non-league. Louisa Melendez made four saves. Angelina Feeney made nine saves for Baldwin.
Port Washington 2, Massapequa 1: Kara Wood scored the winning goal with 12:10 left in the fourth quarter to lead Port Washington (3-3) over Massapequa (1-5) in non-league. Cami Psaltos also scored and Nicole McGuire made eight saves. Aliya Hassett scored for Massapequa.
Northport 5, Connetquot 2: Caitlin O’Malley scored two goals to lead Northport (9-0) over Connetquot (7-2) in Suffolk I. Julianna Tietjen and Kenzie Bliven each scored, and Sophia Cox scored on a penalty stroke. Kenzie Kost and Brianna Cenci each scored a goal and Ava Catania made 17 saves for Connetquot.