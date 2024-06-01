There’s starting fast and then there’s what the Bellmore JFK softball team did on Friday night.

Any nerves the Cougars may have had were quickly erased as four of their first five hitters reached base and scored in Bellmore JFK's 10-1 win over West Islip in the Long Island Class AA softball championship/Southeast Regional final at Martha Avenue Recreation Park in Bellport.

“That was really big,” said Sam Kapitansky, who scored one of her three runs in the first inning. “We usually do really well when we score in the first and having a big inning like that was really important. I’m just glad we were able to hold it and add to it.”

Bellmore JFK (14-10) will play the winner of Clarence/Webster Schroeder in the state Class AA semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m. at the same location. West Islip finished its season at 20-6.

The Cougars added a run in the third inning and two more in the fifth, which was plenty for pitcher Lia Fong. The senior struck out 14 in a four-hitter and allowed two walks.

Fong, who transferred to her hometown school after playing at St. Anthony’s, said she felt more confident in the circle after the team’s early runs. Her pitching and the Cougars' offensive outburst led to the program's first Long Island championship, just three days after winning their first county title.

“It’s been really fun and it’s been such an honor being a part of this team,” Fong said. “First time winning counties and then Long Island. We’ve all been working really hard for this.”

The season wasn’t always easy for Bellmore JFK, as indicated by its record (7-9) while playing in the challenging Nassau Conference I. But the Cougars won eight of their last nine games to reach the state semifinals.

“To think we’ve been able to come this far, it’s been a really tough season but I feel like we were able to find our rhythm,” Kapitansky said. “So I hope we can continue to do amazing at states.”

Bella Parzych went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and was a hit by pitch. Fong was 2-for-3 with a double. Kayela Heaney, who served as a courtesy runner for Fong, and Kayla Indich scored two runs apiece.

“They are peaking at the right time,” coach Krista Thorn said. “They are extremely connected and working hard together. They are in it together and there’s not one ounce of selfishness. They do everything for each other and they celebrate everyone else’s success.”