Leading LI in home runs? Manhasset's Giana Cerrone likes the sound of that

Giana Cerrone’s power has reached new heights this season.

After hitting six home runs last season, she has already surpassed that total in eight games. The Manhasset junior's eight homers are the most on Long Island.

“I’d love to lead the Island in home runs; it’s an accomplishment to just be leading at this point,” Cerrone said. “Tee work has gone a long way for me and I’ve just been trying to stay consistent.”

The shortstop was extremely consistent in Manhasset's 21-8 win over Great Neck South on March 30. Cerrone hit not one, not two but three(!) homers, finishing with nine RBIs. One of them was a grand slam.

“The wind was with me and I was feeling good that day,” Cerrone said. “They were putting the pitches where I needed them and I made it happen.”

It isn’t just home runs that Cerrone has improved upon. She’s cruising past her numbers from last season in multiple categories. She has driven in 14 more runs (38), scored seven more runs (26) and is hitting an eye-popping .893. And there's still two weeks to go in April.

Cerrone has had multiple hits in every game so far, including a trio of four hit performances.

“We lost seven starters from last year, so I felt the need to step up as an upperclassman,” Cerrone said. “I’ve tried to take charge and become a player that can do it all.”

Freshman leading Herricks

Madison Nell has Herricks on fire to start the season. The freshman pitcher has started all nine of Herricks’ games and is 9-0.

Nell has made significant improvements from her eighth-grade season when she struck out 52 batters in 71 innings. So far this season, Nell has 74 strikeouts and has allowed just 10 runs in 58 innings.

“She’s been our rock,” coach Warren Webster said. “I do have other pitchers I’m confident in, but she’s not giving me a reason to take her out.”

She’s pitched two shutouts, including a 12-strikeout performance in Herricks’ 12-0 win over Island Trees on Tuesday.

In Herricks’ 5-2 win over Wantagh on Thursday, Nell helped herself with an RBI double and her sister, Heidi, went 2-for-3 and scored a run.

North Babylon, Kings Park dominate

Mark your calendars.

North Babylon is scheduled to host Kings Park next Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m.

North Babylon is off to a 7-0 start and has outscored its opponents 106-10. Madison Picerno, Megan Wegel and Sienna Denino lead North Babylon’s high-powered offense.

Kings Park (6-0-1) has scored 76 runs while allowing 14 to start the year. Jess Forneiro and Emma Lombardi have been steady contributors. Grace Heim is Kings Park’s star at the plate and in the circle. Can she slow down the Bulldogs?

Remember to mark your calendar.