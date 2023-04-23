Sayville-BBP softball game supports 'fighter' Laney McGowan, who has Dravet Syndrome

Two rivals, one community.

That was the message Saturday morning at Sayville High School.

While Bayport-Blue Point and Sayville’s softball teams faced off in a potential playoff preview, they were playing for something bigger.

The two communities came together to support Laney McGowan, a 6-year-old from Sayville who suffers from Dravet Syndrome, a severe form of genetic epilepsy.

Before the game, the two teams lined up along the foul lines, while Sayville’s JV and middle school teams and East Islip’s varsity team filled in the basepaths between first and third base.

Laney’s oldest sister and Bayport Blue-Point junior, Renee, took the pitching circle with her sister Jade and half-sister Abby Rowan to throw a ceremonial first pitch.

“Laney’s a fighter and we’re so proud of her,” Renee said. “Throwing that first pitch was a sign of hope that she’s going to be OK and to show that her family is here for her.”

Laney and her mother, Tiffany Rowan, weren’t in attendance, but they could feel the support all the way from Ohio, where they finished training with Laney’s seizure alert dog. Laney, Tiffany and their new dog, Biscotti, are expected to return home Sunday afternoon after nearly two weeks of training.

Jason McGowan, Laney’s father and East Islip softball coach, was at the game with his team to help fundraising efforts.

“We can’t say enough about how the three communities have come together,” Jason said. “It’s more than a game, this is about Laney and Dravet Syndrome. Regardless of the score, this is real life.”

In December, Laney had the flu and went into respiratory and cardiac failure on Christmas Eve and later suffered a stroke while on life support. She made a miraculous recovery and returned home in March after two months of rehab.

Tiffany, who had been Sayville’s softball coach for 15 years, had to give way to her assistant, Kristen Bricker, so she could care for Laney.

“When Laney was in the hospital, she called me and said she wasn’t sure if she could coach this year,” Bricker said. “I told her, ‘We have a great group of kids and they’re going to be fine no matter what. We just want you to do what’s best for you and Laney.’”

Sayville (9-2) made its former coach proud with a 14-2 win over previously undefeated Bayport-Blue Point in Suffolk Conference IV East.

Kristen Tellier smoked a three-run double to right-centerfield to break a tie at 2 in the third inning.

Renee went 1-for-3, lining a single to centerfield in the third inning for Bayport-Blue Point (9-1). Despite her team suffering its first loss of the season, Renee was all smiles.

“We’re all one big family,” Renee said. “This whole event was amazing. The loss doesn’t even matter.”