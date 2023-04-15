Taylor Brunn strikes out 12 in five innings to lead MacArthur past Calhoun

It was no secret that undefeated MacArthur was one of the top teams in Nassau, but its performance against Calhoun on Saturday may have staked its claim as the undisputed number one team in the county.

MacArthur defeated visiting Calhoun, 12-0, in five innings in Conference I softball. The Generals scored five runs in the first inning as the teams faced off for the first time since Calhoun upset MacArthur in the Nassau semifinals a season ago.

“I’ve thought about that loss for quite a while, really reflected on it,” Taylor Brunn said. “Today I came in with some extra hunger to put us where we should be, on top.”

Brunn struck out three batters in the first inning and got her first seven outs via the strikeout. The senior struck out 12, including fanning the side in the final inning.

“I was locating my fastball really well and throwing pretty hard,” Brunn said. “My changeup was also working well, so they had to have that in their heads as well.”

Gianna Spaventa began the bottom of the first by drawing a leadoff walk. The Generals batted around the order, getting two-run singles by Hailey Feiler and Sofia Anderson. Spaventa drove in a run with a single in her second at-bat of the first inning, putting MacArthur ahead 5-0.

“The ball was spinning outside a lot in my first at-bat, so I took my walk.” Spaventa said. “By the second at-bat I knew I would get a fastball. I told myself to swing the bat this time because good things would happen.”

Spaventa extended the lead in the third, driving in two more runs with a single to put the Generals ahead 7-0. The freshman drew two walks and scored two runs.

Feiler provided the exclamation point in the third inning, clearing the bases with a three-RBI double to make it 10-0. Gabby Silvestri drove in the final two runs for MacArthur with a double in the fourth.

MacArthur (8-0) earned the top seed in the Nassau playoffs last season and appear to be in position to do the same this year after taking down the team closest to them in the Conference I standings. Calhoun fell to 5-3.

“Last year I played JV so I wasn’t here for the loss, but I could see how the girls were getting up for this game,” Spaventa said. “They gave me the adrenaline that they had.”