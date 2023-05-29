Lauren O'Brien's spectacular catch, four hits help Massapequa softball three-peat in Nassau Class AA

Lauren O’Brien flashed her glove first and then showed off her bat as she helped Massapequa swing its way to its third straight county championship.

The centerfielder made a spectacular home run-saving catch in left-center and went 4-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs as No. 2 Massapequa defeated No. 5 Syosset, 13-8, in Game 2 of the Nassau Class AA softball finals on Monday afternoon at Mitchel Field.

“This just feels great. It was a team effort and a team win,” said O’Brien, who tumbled over the outfield fence to make the grab that saved two runs in the first inning. “Everyone contributed to get us to this position.”

Syosset (9-16) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-run double by Sienna Renny and an RBI double by Ella Lanza. After O'Brien's big catch kept it from being an even bigger inning, Katie Stork took the lead right back for Massapequa in a six-run second inning. Her two-run double made it 4-3, and she then scored on a wild pitch. Annalise Lane drove in the sixth run of the inning for Massapequa.

Stork got on base with a single in the third and came home on an O’Brien double. In the fifth, Stork reached base again and scored on O'Brien's second double of the afternoon to make it 8-6.

“Even though we fell down I had confidence in my teammates and myself,” O’Brien said. “I knew that we would be able to come back and come out on top."

“I know I need to get on in front of her, because she’s [O’Brien] going to move me over and get me home.” Stork said. “

Emily Balducci hit a two-run homer after O’Brien’s double that gave Massapequa a 10-6 lead. Stork walked in the sixth and O’Brien picked up her third hit, both would later come around to score as Massapequa grabbed a 13-8 lead.

Stork finished with two hits and two RBIs. Balducci had a three-hit day.

“We’ve been great at two-out rallies, because these girls know they’re not down until the last out is made,” Massapequa coach Christina Castellani said. “We’ve really harped on it and we’ve been successful more often than not.

Massapequa (17-9) had some rebuilding to do when it entered this season, but it once again was built for a deep playoff run. Up next: the Class AA Long Island Championship on Friday at Farmingdale State, where it faces either Smithtown East or North Babylon.

“This season was a lot about rebuilding and becoming more of a team,” Balducci said after Game 1. “I guess now we’ve been rebuilt.”