Kellenberg's Molly Silecchia pitches no-hitter in CHSAA softball playoffs

Playing in an elimination game on a college field didn’t bother freshman Molly Silecchia. It actually helped her.

Silecchia threw a no-hitter with one walk and seven strikeouts to lead No. 2 Kellenberg to a 2-0 win over No. 3 Sacred Heart in the loser’s bracket final of the CHSAA softball playoffs Tuesday afternoon at Hofstra University.

Kellenberg faced No. 1 St. Anthony’s for the league title 30 minutes after the game’s conclusion.

“She’s only a freshman and she came up from JV midseason,” Kellenberg coach Ken Conrade said. “She’s grown into the role and we felt that she was ready for this stage.”

Silecchia’s one walk came against the second batter of the game. From that point on, she was untouchable.

“This was just a great opportunity because you don’t get to play on a college field too often,” Silecchia said. “I just wanted to be in the moment.”

“She certainly has the stuff to throw no-hitters,” Conrade added. “But it’s really her composure that got her through it and you saw that in the last inning.”

Silecchia fell behind 3-and-1 in the count to the first batter she faced in the seventh, but stayed calm. She induced a flyout, lineout and another flyout to rightfielder Ava Anzalone for the final out.

Then Kellenberg had about as tame of a no-hitter celebration as possible. Players and coaches exchanged high-fives, knowing that they had another game to play.

“I knew about it, but I didn’t want to make a big deal about it,” Silecchia said.

Ariana Corrente put Kellenberg on the board in the fourth inning with a single through the left side to score Natalie McMichael from second. Later in the inning, Lauren Babich hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Nicole Abbenda.

Jillian Morgano struck out three batters and allowed two runs on five hits in six innings for Sacred Heart (7-9).