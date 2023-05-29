Katie Young, Skyler Secondino drive Seaford to Class B championship

Katie Young wasn’t looking to do anything fancy at the plate. She just wanted to get on base to help Seaford take the lead in the top of the eighth inning.

Instead, she rocketed a leadoff home run over the leftfield fence.

Young’s home run began a seven-run top of the eighth to lead No. 1 Seaford to a 11-4 victory over No. 3 Carle Place in Game 2 of the Nassau Class B softball championship at Mitchel Athletic Complex. Seaford (13-10) swept the best of three series to win the title.

“I was so glad because we gained momentum back after they caught up to us and took the lead,” Young said. “We all just knew what we had to do, and we did it.”

Young also hit a bases-clearing triple in the eighth as she went 2-for-5 with two runs and four RBIs. Skyler Secondino pitched a complete game, striking out 10 and allowing four runs and four hits. She went 1-for-4 with three RBIs at the plate.

"If you can work past those lows, that’s what you see from those two girls this year — the ability to face adversity and come out on top,” coach Joseph Nastasi said. “I really can’t say enough about Skyler and Katie Young, especially being sophomores.

“You’d probably think they’re both seniors,” Nastasi added. “Being sophomores and already having that fight and heart in them, it’s incredible.”

Carle Place (17-6) picked up four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-1 lead. Frogs’ pitcher Marissa Nosovitch allowed just one baserunner in the fifth and sixth.

However, the Vikings tied the score in the top of the seventh, and Secondino pitched a 1-2-3 bottom half to force extra innings.

“I really like to make the hitters chase,” Secondino said. “I go outside a lot, get them to lunge, or even [pitch] up to change their eye level. I also really have relied on my changeup a lot because I feel like it gets them off balance, and I think that really helped me today.”

Seaford will play Center Moriches (11-11) in the Long Island Championship at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, at Farmingdale State College.