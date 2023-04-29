HS softball notebook: Ava Zicchinelli is leading the way for Miller Place

Ava Zicchinelli is carrying the torch for Miller Place this season.

After playing behind two All-Long Island pitchers the last two years, Zicchinelli has made sure that the Panthers haven’t skipped a beat in her first season in the circle.

Zicchinelli helped Miller Place win its first-ever Suffolk Class A title as an eighth-grade outfielder playing behind Jess Iavarone’s stellar pitching. Last season, Amelia DeRosa pitched to a 0.72 ERA and led the Panthers to 16 wins.

“You are what you watch,” Zicchinelli said. “I try to mimic people that I look up to and I think watching Jess and Amelia the past two years has helped me become who I am.”

Through 76 innings, Zicchinelli has pitched to a 1.29 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 99 strikeouts while holding hitters to a .177 batting average.

“We do have an actual torch that Amelia passed on to Ava,” Miller Place coach Matt Timmons said. “When we have practices in the summer, Jess and Amelia are there. Amelia is on FaceTime with us after games. Because of how close this group is, it’s not a matter of filling shoes but carrying the torch.”

Zicchinelli is one of eight sophomores on a Miller Place team with just one senior and no juniors. She’s helped lead an offense that averages just under 10 runs per game. The Panthers’ leadoff hitter is batting .447 with a .519 on-base percentage and 17 runs scored.

Emily Lopez, another sophomore, is batting .689 with 20 RBIs and seven extra-base hits, while eighth-grade catcher Delaney Schleider and freshman shortstop Laney Vomero are regular contributors for Miller Place (13-1), which has a team batting average of .409 and a .505 OBP.

“We have a really aggressive approach as a team. Every coach has taught their pitchers to get ahead in the count,” Timmons said. “We try to use that against them. If you’re going to try to get ahead, we’re going to swing.”

FARMINGDALE

Seven consecutive wins for Farmingdale has it sitting at second place in Conference II, with a record of 10-2. Farmingdale has allowed three combined runs in those seven victories, which include five shutouts.

Juliana Abbene has been stellar as Farmingdale’s number one pitcher, posting a 0.83 ERA and four of the shutouts over the winning streak. Abbene is also hitting .395 with five doubles and eight RBIs.

Kiara Kegel may have had the most impressive start during the stretch, as Farmingdale took on Herricks, who leads Conference II. Kegel struck out eight across 10 innings and handed Herricks its only shutout loss of the season.

“All our pitchers are very good at mixing their speeds and they’re very coachable,” coach Theresa Magnani said. “They also have a great relationship with our catcher and she helps them control the game.”

That catcher is Mariah Cepeda, who drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the tenth in that game and has hit .324 so far this season.

“She steals a few strikes for them and really keeps their spirits up.” Magnani said.

Farmingdale won Conference III a season ago and welcomed two strong bats back into its lineup this season as it moved up to Conference II. Ava Fierst missed last season with injury and has hit .488 and scored 14 runs from the leadoff spot this season.

Izabella Cimino also missed last season with injury and hasn’t missed a beat in her return. The Florida Atlantic commit is hitting .543 with seven extra-base hits, while playing strong defense at shortstop during her senior season.

“She’s phenomenal, right from the start of the season she was ready to play,” Magnani said. “Skill-wise and leadership-wise she makes sure everyone is doing the right thing. On the field her results speak for themselves.”

KAYLA O’BOYLE

If you were conducting a list of the top pitchers on Long Island, Kayla O’Boyle would likely be near the top. An impressive campaign last season saw O’Boyle set the single season strikeout record for Commack, as she punched out 214 batters.

That record is already in serious jeopardy as the junior has struck out 137 batters in 12 games. With seven games remaining in Commack’s season and an average of 11.4 strikeouts per game, that would put O’Boyle at 214 to end the regular season.

That doesn’t include the playoffs which Commack will almost certainly be a part of. They are currently tied for first place in League I, with a league record of 9-2.

O’Boyle’s most impressive performance came against a previously undefeated North Babylon. She held them scoreless and hit a solo home run in the first inning, that would account for the game’s only run.

Commack fell just one game short of a county final appearance last season as O’Boyle earned 15 wins and pitched to a 2.51 ERA. This season she has lowered her ERA to 1.50 and has already picked up 10 wins as she looks to take Commack even deeper into postseason play this season.