Top 10 softball teams to open the season

1. St. Anthony’s

The Friars finished their season with a state championship and a program-record 24 wins. They return most of their starters.

2. East Islip

The Suffolk Class A champions lost just one senior from last year's team. They are led by the trio of Kailyn Bloch, Madison Sturtz and Kayla Varga.

3. MacArthur

Nassau County Pitcher of the Year Taylor Brunn returns for the reigning Conference I regular season champions.

4. Massapequa

Massapequa won a second consecutive county championship and the program's first Long Island championship last season.

5. Bay Shore

The back-to-back Suffolk Class AA champions graduated seven seniors, but have strong juniors in Emily Wolfe and Tiffany Mendez.

6. North Babylon

The Bulldogs won 20 games a season ago and entered the playoffs as the top seed. They are led by Madison Picerno, an All-Long Island selection.

7. Mepham

Giselle DeLutri and returning All-Long Island first team selection Lily Yepez, anchor a Pirates team that is looking for a third consecutive Long Island championship.

8. Calhoun

Calhoun makes the move to Conference I as it returns eight starters from a year ago, when it won Conference II and made it to the county finals.

9. Sayville

The Golden Flashes return nearly all their starters after outscoring opponents by over 100 runs last season.

10. Commack

Rachel Abzug, Michelle DeFina and Kayla O’Boyle lead a team hoping to continue the momentum of their deep playoff run a season ago.