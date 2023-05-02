Hitting by Christina Barkolas, Trinity Smiley help VSS roll to victory

Christina Barkolas wants redemption.

She came one game away from finishing in first place in Nassau VI last year, which would have sent the Valley Stream South softball team to the playoffs. Her goal is to end her senior season with that title.

“What I really like about the team is that everyone’s always at practice,” Barkolas said. “There’s not a day where the whole team is missing or anything. It gives us the chance to really work on what we have to do.”

Barkolas and the Falcons took another step toward their aspiration with an 18-6 Nassau VI win over Malverne in five innings at Malverne High School.

Barkolas’ desire for the conference title was clear beyond her words. While up 13-6, she led off the bottom of the fifth by hustling to extend her single into a double. It was her second double of the game as she laced one in the second inning, clearing the bases for Valley Stream South (10-1).

The right fielder went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs against Malverne (9-5).

“I was thinking about my mom because she’s usually at every game that I’m at,” Barkolas said. “But she wasn’t able to make this one. I was like, ‘It would be great if I could tell her I hit a home run or something.’”

Trinity Smiley kept constant pressure on Malverne’s pitchers, too. She went 5-for-5 with two triples, three singles, three runs and four RBIs.

“Intensity,” coach Demetri Adrahtas said when asked about what he learned about his team today. “It’s a long season, and I think to finish off as intense as we played today, I think you’re going to need that through the last two weeks. Because sometimes you can kind of tail off with the intensity and the focus.”

Barkolas added that the team had an extra push today because of the change in venue. Initially, the game was scheduled at Valley Stream South High School but was moved since Malverne’s field was “in better shape,” according to Adrahtas.

Still, the Falcons were the ''home team" and batted in the bottom half of innings.

“I feel like it gives us a little more of a motive now,” Barkolas said. “We’re coming back to their house, so we got to show out and do our best for their spectators.”