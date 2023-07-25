Suffolk sports officials reject Section XI contract offer

The agreement on a new contract between Section XI, the governing body of scholastic sports in Suffolk County, and its referees for the upcoming season was voted down by the President’s Council of Suffolk County Officials by a 44-3 vote on Monday.

The proposed three-year agreement between the officials' negotiating committee and Section XI was initially agreed to on Friday. The deal called for incremental raises of 2% in the first year and 3% in the second and third years. The agreement also called for a pay increase for playoff officials and the rules interpreter for each sport.

Tom Combs, the executive director of Section XI, said he was very disappointed with the vote.

“It was a very fair offer and they rejected it,” Combs said. “We felt it was fair and equitable, very reasonable. They are already the highest paid officials in the country.”

Marc A. Negrin, the president of the Suffolk County Football Officials Association, confirmed that the President’s Council of Suffolk County Officials voted against the agreement.

“The officials of Suffolk County are strongly advocating for fair and equitable fees for all officials in all sports and at all levels," Negrin said.

Negrin added that "changes in the overall economy and the rising costs of living" were taken into account "when determining our future compensation.”

“We gave them more money for the officials who earned the postseason games,” Combs said. “And we felt that was a nice bonus.”

Negrin said other factors went into rejecting the three-year agreement.

“We believe that by incorporating fair and equitable fees, coupled with a comprehensive abuse policy, we can demonstrate our commitment to supporting sports officials and upholding the integrity of sports," he said. "It is everyone's responsibility as stakeholders in the sporting community to ensure that those who officiate all events are treated with the respect and the recognition they deserve. It is essential to recognize the importance of their role in maintaining the integrity and fairness of sports competitions.”

The lack of an agreement will likely result in the two sides participating in a mediation process or binding arbitration, which could affect the start of the fall sports season. The previous five-year contract, which went into effect on July 1, 2018, expired on June 30.

“Our first non-league games in volleyball, boys and girls soccer and field hockey are scheduled for Aug. 28,” Combs said. “They need six practices and then get started. But this could put those games in jeopardy.”

The cost for officials is estimated to be around $3.4 million in Suffolk for the 2023-24 school year. Combs has said more than 700 officials are affected.

Under the previous contract, referees and umpires for varsity baseball, softball, soccer, basketball, lacrosse and gymnastics made $131 per event last season. Varsity football officials made $134 per game, and varsity wrestling referees were paid $139 last season.

“We fully understand the immense dedication and effort that student athletes invest in their chosen sports,” Negrin said. “We look forward to officiating the contests in Suffolk County and playing our part in the development and achievements of its exceptional student athletes.”