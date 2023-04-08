Chaminade's McDonald adjusts like a champion

Salute To The Champs: Chaminade's Stephen McDonald

The plan changed for Stephen McDonald before he dove in for his senior season with Chaminade. His freestyle swims were about to get shorter.

“This year, in September, we started talking about, ‘If we move you to the 50 and the 100, not only could you be our league champion, there’s a good shot you could be the state champion in both of those,’ ” coach Angelo Pellicone said.

Pellicone saw the future almost perfectly.

McDonald swept those two races at the CHSAA meet. Then he left the state meet as the Federation champion in the 100-yard freestyle, swimming a personal-best and All-American consideration time of 45.07. He was also the 50 freestyle runner-up.

In addition, the Towson commit from Merrick anchored the Federation champ 200 freestyle relay team and the third-place 400 freestyle relay team.

“In the individual, I’ve always wanted to win a state championship,” McDonald said. “It’s like a dream come true.”