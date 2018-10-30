Great Neck North's Zoe Le repeats as Nassau diving champ
Great Neck North sophomore Zoe Le is in a league of her own.
Le captured the Nassau diving title for a second consecutive season with a score of 497.15 for her 11 dives in the county championship at the Nassau County Aquatic Center in East Meadow Monday night.
“I don’t know how I can really put it into words, but it is one of the best feelings,” Le said.
She earned a spot in the state tournament when she scored a 497.20 during the Jericho Invitational on Oct. 6. A score of 440.00 is needed to reach the state championships, which will take place Nov. 16 and 17 at Ithaca College.
“Every meet I try to do my best,” Le said. “I want to try harder to make it to prelims or finals this year at the states, because last year I really didn’t do my best.”
Le changed up her diving routine slightly from last year, increasing her level of difficulty.
“Last year I really did not want to do any of my hard dives,” she said. “But this year I knew I had to practice them and improve them if I wanted to be better.”
Sophomore Lauren Mehta of Farmingdale finished second with a score of 481.25, and seventh-grader Rachel Yang of Jericho finished third with a score of 448.40.
Like Le, Mehta and Yang previously qualified for the state diving championships at the Jericho Invitational. Mehta scored 458.30 and Yang 475.20.
“It has been a surreal year,” Mehta said. “Last year I finished seventh and I did not even think I could get second the year after. I put a lot of work into it and I am proud of what I accomplished.”
Yang became the first seventh-grader in Nassau history to qualify as a diver for the state tournament, according to her coach DJ Volosevich.
“When I first arrived at the event I was super nervous,” Yang said. “But I calmed down a little, and when I competed I was like, this is not that bad, I can deal with it.”