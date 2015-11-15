Lindenhurst's Grace Reeves leads Suffolk divers to state meet

The first time Grace Reeves saw a diving results page with her name listed in first place, she wasn't satisfied. She was aiming higher. She wanted a county record.

Now she's got it twice. Reeves, a junior from Lindenhurst, broke her own 2014 record and was named most outstanding competitor of the Suffolk Swimming and Diving championships at Hauppauge High School on Saturday. She notched a score of 561.65, topping last year's mark of 538.40.

"That's really exciting," Reeves said.

Reeves needed a moment to realize she had improved upon her mark of a year ago, but when she did, it was better than expected.

"I was pretty surprised at the score," she said. "I knew I was doing well the whole time, but I didn't know I did that well."

Her mother, Maria Cuccurullo, was also momentarily stunned.

"It took a little while," she said. "I couldn't believe it -- she was actually doing it."

Reaching her goal of a county record for a second year in a row hasn't slowed her one bit. Once Friday's competition was in the books, Reeves' attention immediately shifted to next weekend's state competition in Ithaca. She placed 18th last year and is looking to make a bigger splash -- a top-eight finish which would make her all-state.

"I haven't reached it yet, hopefully this year," she said.

Reeves qualified for the state meet along with six other divers: Huntington's Patricia Arceri, Lindenhurst teammate Gianna Cornelia, Ward Melville's Jennifer Yavid, Deer Park's Daniella Cornelia, Half Hollow Hills' Jessica Coffey and Smithtown's Hayley Beutel of Great Hollow Middle School, an eighth-grader, who won the Lester Schloen Jr. most promising diver award.

Lindenhurst coach Tom Cornelia said Reeves and Cornelia, who finished third, each have the potential to break a record depending on the day. But it's a friendly competition in practice. "We both kind of encourage each other," Cornelia said.

Cornelia is looking to place at the state meet in her senior season, and said this was one of the best meets she has had. She scored a 538.35.

"I just tried to put out my best attitude and stay positive rather than making myself all worked up like I usually do," she said.

Reeves has one more year to improve on her legacy. But she won't mind if her records are not permanent.

"I hope someone has that motivation to beat me," she said.