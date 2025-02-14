Cousins Aislinn and Ian Frazer qualify for indoor track and field state championships

It was a moment straight out of a movie for the Frazer cousins, who did not hide their emotions once it happened.

Friends Academy senior Aislinn Frazer finished third in the 3,000 meters in 10 minutes, 7.58 seconds at the Nassau State Qualifier meet Monday night at St. Anthony's High School. Since she already beat the state standard time with her performance the week before, the place qualified her for the indoor state championship meet, scheduled for March 8 at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island.

About 10 minutes later, her cousin — Wantagh junior Ian Frazer — ran a personal-best 9:30.26 in the 3,200 to win and punch his ticket to the state meet.

Aislinn stood behind the finish line as Ian ran, waiting to embrace him upon crossing. Once he did, the two shared a double high-five and a hug, knowing that they were going to the winter state meet for the first time as a family duo.

“It’s super cool to share these moments,” Ian Frazer said. “I guess I’ve never really thought about it, because she’s my family and I’m just used to it. It’s awesome to have someone else that’s there and celebrates for you, and you can also celebrate for them.”

Frazer also helped get some teammates into the state meet, as she ran the anchor leg of Friends’ winning Division II 4x400 relay team (4:11.28). Juniors Cynthia Eustache and Ava Jaklitsch, alongside freshman Lana Alvarez will be joining Aislinn Frazer on the bus to the state championships.

“It’s really cool,” Aislinn Frazer said. “I was glad to see some happy tears this time around and we know this is something we’ve been working at for a while, so it’s cool to see it come together like this, especially with some girls who have never been to states yet.”

Ahead of Aislinn Frazer in the 3,000 were North Shore junior Joanna Kenney, who won in 9:54.33 and Great Neck South senior Isabella Spagnoli, who was second in 10:05.54.

Similarly to the Frazer cousins, the Hall sisters of East Meadow both punched their tickets to the state meet. Junior Zaria Hall won the 1,000 in 3:03.27, while senior Anaya Hall finished third in 3:04.96. Between the two of them was Port Washington senior Ashley Carillo, who ran 3:04.69. Zaria Hall and Carillo automatically clinched a berth to the state meet based on their placement in the race, while Anaya Hall advanced to the meet because she had already beaten the state standard at a prior meet with a 3:01.2.

Zaria Hall also won the 1,500 in 4:48.28. Massapequa junior Sophia Vukelic followed her with a 4:50.04 to advance. North Shore junior Chloe Connolly was third in 4:54.49.

Following Ian Frazer in the 3,200 was Farmingdale senior George Thomatos (9:37.83) and Valley Stream North senior Matteo Somma (9:38.02).

Somma has never been to the state meet.

“I knew I had the state standard from counties last week, so I just had to get third place today,” Somma said. “So as the race played out and the three of us broke off, it was exciting because both of those guys are my friends and I want them to qualify with me. It was just really exciting to cross the finish line knowing that not only did I qualify, but those guys did, too.”

Baldwin junior Brandon Thweatt got himself to the state meet by running a victorious 7.65 in the 55 hurdles. He did so on a pulled hamstring — something that did not hamper him the prior week, either, when he won the county title.

“It feels amazing because I wasn’t expecting this,” Thweatt said. “I was just working through it and stretching a lot. It’s throbbing right now. I’m just blessed.”

Thweatt qualified alongside classmate Patrick Appolon, who finished third and hit the state standard (7.78). Sandwiched between them was Hewlett senior Matthew DeCicco (7.68), who will also be going to the state meet.

Other Qualifiers

Garden City junior Kyra Lekanides won the 600 in 1:36.90. Upon crossing, she fell to the ground, covering her face as she laughed excitedly. She then rushed to go hug her mother.

Not only did she qualify for her first state meet, but she also beat 1:37.5 to qualify for a national meet.

“I’m so excited,” Lekanides said. “I was so shocked when I saw my time. I went in knowing I was the top seed, but I knew the girls behind me were only a couple of tenths behind me and that anything could happen, so I just wanted to make sure that I finished my last lap strong so I could qualify for states.”

Behind Lekanides came Cold Spring Harbor eighth grader Ariana Madeira (1:38.13).

Garden City senior Donald McDonough won the boys 600 in 1:22.08. Hempstead senior Brailyn Jimenez and Freeport senior Dorian Boyd also qualified.

Some of New York’s best female sprinters also officially moved on to the state meet. Baldwin senior and two-time defending state champion Sariah Doresca and Roosevelt junior Esmia Thomas each finished top two in the 55 to qualify. Behind them, Valley Stream South sophomore Lenora Jones had previously met the state standard with a 7.33, so she also qualified.

Malverne senior Nicea Jones won the 300 in 39.71. She was followed by Baldwin junior Breanne Barnett - the top 300 runner in the state entering Friday, according to milesplit. Barnett’s teammate, senior Jahzara Emeli, qualified as well.

Barnett is happy that her goals are still alive.

“It feels amazing,” Barnett said. “I know I’ve put in the work to get here. I know I still have to put in more work in order to win states. I’m still trying to reach that 37-second mark and maybe break the state record for the 300. So, that’s the plan.”

In the 1,500 race walk, Jericho senior Rachel Lee and Cold Spring Harbor senior Julia Wang finished first and second.

Field Events

13 girls qualified but Port Washington senior Isabella Lucas and Freeport junior Angel Omokeni were the only ones to qualify for multiple field events. Lucas finished second in the high jump and won the triple jump, while Omokeni won the long jump and ranked second in the triple jump.

Roosevelt senior Nyla Branche and Seaford junior Jessica Reiter joined Lucas as the qualifiers for the high jump, while Oceanside senior Riley Moylan hit the state standard in the triple jump to follow Lucas and Omokeni.

After Omokeni in the long jump qualifier came Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK freshman Addison Dove, who also made the state championship.

Massapequa junior Keira McLaughlin cleared 9 feet to win the pole vault on Monday night, and Syosset junior Huiling Tan had already met the state standard beforehand to send herself to the state meet.

In the weight throw, East Meadow junior Katelyn Coffey, Syosset junior Julia Elmoraly and Calhoun senior Dana Wauchope all qualified. In the shot put, Oceanside senior Brianna Cinamon and Massapequa senior Riahanna Kuhns each advanced as well.

In the boys 55, Bellmore JFK senior Corey Abel, Syosset senior Ethan Ramirez and Floral Park senior Thomas Small all hit the necessary requirements to make the state meet. In the 300, Elmont junior Aidan Peterkin and his teammate, senior R’Len Richards, both made it, alongside Uniondale junior Romain Eccleston.

In the 1,000, Manhasset senior Ryan Boldi, Port Washington senior Riley Funk and Oceanside senior Matthew Laudicina all secured a spot. In the 1,600, Seaford senior Myles Munro, Division sophomore Lucas Aguilar and Syosset senior Gavin McGann advanced.

Boldi wound up not running in the 1,000 at last year’s state meet to help Manhasset in the 4x800 relay. This year, that is still in consideration. However, if he decides to run in the 1,000 at Ocean Breeze, the Boston University commit’s goal is to go out on top.

“This year, we’ve got a great shot in the relay, so I’ll see again what I decide to do, but it was great to win tonight,” Boldi said. “[I want to] win the whole thing. Right now, I’m seeded sixth based on my [personal best], but I definitely think that I can win. I think I have the finishing speed to do it and catch some of those guys at the end.”

There were 12 boys in the field events that qualified for the state championships, with Herricks senior Jacob Kim being the only one to do so in two events. He advanced in both the long jump and the triple jump. Joining Kim at Ocean Breeze in the long jump will be Syosset senior Matthew Robotham and Valley Stream North senior Aaron Sibblies. In the triple jump, Manhasset senior Konstantinos Georgiadis will accompany Kim at the state meet.

In the high jump, Valley Stream North senior Jayden Gonzalez and Great Neck South senior Calvin Chang both qualified. In the pole vault, Roslyn senior Zachary Davidson and Syosset junior Jonah Kim each made the state meet.

Jericho senior Jacob Lee and Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK senior Ethan Kaufman qualified in the weight throw, while Herricks junior Kenneth Ramdayal and Roosevelt junior Bryan Querro Sanchez qualified in the shot put.