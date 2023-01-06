Chaminade's Patrick Mulryan breezes to NSCHSAA Christmas Classic 3,200

Even in an event that he’s not particularly familiar with, Chaminade’s Patrick Mulryan found a way to win — and make a (for now) lasting impression. The senior won the 3,200 meters in 9 minutes, 35.08 seconds at the NSCHSAA Christmas Classic on Dec. 22 at St. Anthony’s. It’s the fastest 3,200 time on Long Island, as of Thursday, according to milesplit.com.

Not bad for a first timer.

Mulryan, who had a strong cross country season, had never run that distance at a track meet before, but did so because the Chaminade coaching staff wanted to see where his fitness was a few days before Christmas.

Safe to say they found out, along with the rest of Long Island. After trailing in the first mile, Mulryan was able to catch the field in the second.

“It was, obviously, like going straight in the deep water,” he said. “I got dragged out in the first mile. (The field) went out in about 4:40 and I spotted them a ton of room because I just didn't know what I was going to do. I figured I'd rather make it a negative split then go out and blow up. I'd rather make it look good, have a strong race, and finish strong.”

With 600 meters left, Mulryan said he was in front.

“I think I closed in 30-something (seconds),” he said. “It was pretty fast.”

Despite the success, Mulryan doesn’t think he’ll be running too many 3,200s. He may do it again, but probably not in the postseason, where he’ll concentrate on the 1,000 and 1,600 — his signature indoor individual events.

There’s good news on that front, too. Mulryan ran 2:34.61 in the 1,000 at the Bishop Loughlin Games last month at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island. That time was also the best on Long Island, as of Thursday, according to milesplit.

“I was in the first lane, and I kind of got pushed to the inside,” Mulryan said. “I was trapped on the rail for the first 400. We got dragged out at about 59 (seconds), which was good for me. I knew we were on track to have a pretty decent time.”

Mulryan continued: "I knew that I had a clear advantage if it came to a last lap type-of-race. I decided to take over and just slow the pace down a little bit from the 400 mark to around the 800. After 700 meters, I got passed. I wasn't really all that nervous because I knew I had a kick in me. I closed in 27 (seconds) and won the race.”

With three weeks remaining until the NSCHSAA League Championships, Mulryan seems to be in very good shape. He hasn’t gone all-out in the 1,600 yet, but sees good times in his future when he does.

“I’m just trying to put a little bit more stress on myself during workouts,” he said. “A lot of change of pace stuff, if it’s a mile, pick up the last 200. I’m just really trying to work on some last lap strength and am really just trying to be able to have it when it matters.”

Brown tops in state 55

Holy Trinity’s Josiah Brown is the only Long Islander on the individual state leaderboard, as of Thursday. Brown ran a 6.41 in the 55 at the NSCHSAA Christmas Classic, the best time in the state, according to milesplit.com.

St. Anthony’s — after a record-setting cross country season — has the top 4 x 800-meter relay time in the state, as of Thursday, after running an 8:06.29 at the Ocean Breeze Holiday Festival on Dec. 27.