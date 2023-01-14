Boys indoor track notebook: Persistence pays off for Parker Kim

Parker Kim couldn’t wait, and that was the problem.

The Syosset weight thrower — very literally — needed to slow down. He found himself rushing in the throwing circle, leading to a fouling propensity and throws that, while good, were not at the level he knew he could be.

Kim needed persistence through patience and, at exactly the right time in January, he found it. The Columbia-bound senior won with a 65 foot, 5 ¾ inch toss at the Millrose Games Trials Wednesday at the Armory in Manhattan. The throw — a personal best and the second-farthest in the state this season, as of Thursday, according to milesplit.com — qualified Kim for the prestigious Millrose Games, scheduled for Feb. 11 at the Armory.

“It was like a full circle moment for me in my high school development,” Kim said. “That moment was such a big deal. The games are such a big deal. A lot of great throwers before me, especially on Long Island, (were) able to do that. It shows the progression that I’ve made in my technique and as an athlete. I’m very proud of that.”

And it all came from patience. That, Kim said, was the biggest reason for the big throw.

“Something that my coach and I discuss a lot is trying to stay patient and relaxed through the first three turns,” he said. “I do four turns in the circle. I was trying to stay relaxed and patient and keep a good connection with the ball through three, and really hit it on the fourth turn, which is something I did really well.”

Past enthusiasm, something that’s not hard to have in an event like the weight throw, had hurt Kim. Now, it’s about trying to be as connected to the goal as possible.

“I had a lot of fouls last year because of the fact that I’m so eager to throw,” he said. “… That’s a major thing that you have to stress in the weight, and really all throwing events, is the connection with the implement. To be able to do that is what pushed me over the edge (Wednesday).”

But, isn’t that hard? Counterproductive? Trying to stay patient, while being pumped up about what you’re about to do? Sure seams like it.

“It definitely gets easier with time, but it’s still there,” he said. “I still have to remind myself not to overthink before I throw. A lot of what I try to do is clear my mind before I throw. I get really hyped, and then I take a team breath and clear my mind. I just try to go off feeling, but the thoughts are still lingering.”

Nearly halfway through his senior year, Kim’s patience in the circle is still a work in progress, but he sees qualifying for Millrose as a great jumping off point for the rest of his indoor season.

“When my final turn landed (Wednesday), it really felt good,” he said. “I let out a big scream. Just seeing it land, it really did resemble a breakthrough of sorts.”

More Millrose qualifiers

As it usually does, Long Island relays took center stage at the trials. Chaminade’s 4 x 800 meter relay, composed of Reef Kirchner, Michael Touma, Jack Higgins, and Patrick Mulryan, won in eight minutes, 1.51 seconds to automatically qualify. That time is the fastest in the state this season as of Thursday, according to milesplit.com.

By virtue of running under 8:06, the 4 x 800 teams from Bay Shore (8:02.23) and Northport (8:04.43) also qualified for the Millrose Games.