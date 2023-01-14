Girls indoor track notebook: Elmont's Ashley Fulton quickly making name for herself

In the massive lexicon that is New York track and field, Ashley Fulton is a name — and she wants to hold onto that. Coming off an outstanding end to her sophomore season, Fulton has begun her junior year with a wealth of confidence and some incredibly fast times.

The Elmont sprinter remains tops in the state in both the 55 (7.07 seconds) and 300 (38.48) — the two major sprinting distances of the season — as of Thursday, according to milesplit.com. The times, both put down at the Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational at the Armory in Manhattan in mid-December — are approaching their one-month birthday, and no one has touched them yet.

This sport is ever-fluctuating, with athletes getting faster by design as the weeks progress. That makes Fulton, having top marks in two major events for nearly a month, even more impressive. It’s a massive statement.

But this was all part of the plan. Fulton won individual state outdoor titles last June in the Division I 100 (12.14), Division I 200 (24.23) and the Federation 200 (24.68). This, coming after a state indoor title as part of Elmont’s 4 x 200 relay team, made winning the norm. When the summer hit and it became time to prep for her junior season, Fulton didn’t want the winning to end.

“My goal was to start my season off where I was last year, which I believe I did,” she said. “I ran those times (in December) because I had competition, and I had a goal at the same time.”

Fulton is anything but naïve about what success can bring. She knows that her competition has seen her at the top of more than a few podiums, and they want that glory for themselves. She’s not about to give that up easily — and that means continuing to win.

“I took a break after states and nationals, but I started back in July,” she said. “I was doing a lot of leg work, stuff to keep my legs in shape. But I feel like I’ve been doing what I’ve been doing because I know there are people that want to beat me. I have to continue off where I was last year. I can’t (let) up, because someone could beat me.”

Fulton doesn’t like getting beat, and it really doesn’t happen that often. Her goals, beyond a state championship, lie in the fast times that she knows she can run — sub-seven seconds in the 55 and sub-37 in the 300. But most of all, her goal is to stay faster than anyone else — no matter what the clock says.

“My goal throughout high school is to stay on top and keep that name that I have,” Fulton said.

Fulton placed third in 7.15 seconds at the 55 at the Millrose Games Trials on Wednesday at the Armory, falling short of a victory needed to qualify for the event at the prestigious games, scheduled for Feb. 11 at the Armory. However, Fulton will run the 4 x 200 relay and the 300 at Millrose, Elmont coach Michael Graham said.

Elmont’s 4 x 400 relay, composed of Alice Valenzuela, Thalia Benoit, Stephney Pryce, and Makalya Noel — won the Long Island race at the Millrose Trials in 4:07.60, the fastest time in the state, as of Thursday, according to milesplit.com.

Northport relay going to Millrose

Northport took their strong cross country fall season and carried it right onto the track. Their 4 x 800 relay team, composed of Finnley and Emily Wickard, Karen Stehlik, and Katie Hayes, automatically qualified for the Millrose Games by winning in 9:42.63.

Elsewhere at the trials, St. Anthony’s Maria Chiariello qualified for the Millrose weight throw with a third place finish at 42 feet, nine inches.