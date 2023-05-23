Mount Sinai's Augustine, BBP's McInnes big winners at Suffolk 'C' championships

Jess Joe Augustine’s sportsmanship comes natural to him.

After winning the 3,200 meters, the Mount Sinai junior supported his fellow runners as they all recovered.

“I’ve developed a good friendship with a lot of these guys on the track,” Augustine said. “And it’s just the right thing to do in general.”

Augustine finished the race in 9:50.74 at the Suffolk Class C championships on Monday night.

He said he can do better since this was his first 3,200 race this spring and he peaked at 9:40 during the winter.

“I know I can go much faster,” Augustine said. “I do this just for us to score because we’re looking to win the county championship here.”

Augustine also won the 1,600 meters in 4:34.16.

However, neither the 1600 nor the 3200 are his best races. It’s the 3000-meter steeplechase, which he’s aiming to be the Division II champion for.

Augustine won it in 10:18.53. He led the Mount Sinai boys to a team win, recording 137 points. Nathan McNally also earned a first-place finish as he jumped 12 feet in the pole vault.

For Bayport-Blue Point's Sophia McInnes, she wanted to be composed as she ran the 3,000.

“I wanted to go into [the race] comfortable and relaxed,” McInnes said. “That’s basically what I did. Then I started kicking and my legs basically did it all for me.”

The sophomore finished in 9:55.99 to win the race. She paced behind Glenn senior Emily LaMena until the final two laps, where she took the lead.

McInnes also won the 800 in 2:18.73, and she was leading the pack for a good portion of it.

“I feel comfortable in both ways,” McInnes said. “I love being in the lead, taking control of races. But being behind someone just makes me calm and collected.”

McInnes won her third event of the day, running the 1500 in 4:53.16. She was also a part of the winning 4x400 relay that finished in 4:04.14.

The Mount Sinai girls won the team championship with 115 points. The team’s 4 x 800 relay of Cali Gabrielson, Taylor Pedra, Paige Sheiffele and Carli Sheiffele won in 10:07.97. Kelly Hughes jumped 17 feet, 6.50 inches to win the long jump.