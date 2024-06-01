As North Babylon’s Jordan Peck crossed the finish line in the 400-meter hurdles on the second day of the Suffolk track and field state qualifiers on Friday at Comsewogue High School, he couldn’t help but recall how the event went a year before.

Peck had placed seventh, finishing almost 24 seconds behind the winner and about 19 seconds slower than his seed time. Peck said he remembers being told by two seniors that he was too young to compete.

“It hurt real bad,” Peck said. “But I used all that pain and worked all offseason to be doing what I’m doing now.”

The sophomore won both the 400 hurdles (55.91) and the 110 hurdles (14.81) Friday, earning the opportunity to represent North Babylon at the state championships, scheduled for June 7-8 at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

Peck focused on long sprints to improve his speed and endurance. He trained with his brother, Dylan Peck, who is a key part of North Babylon’s 4 x 400 relay team.

“It’s surreal,” Jordan Peck said. “You always have a person who is pushing you, but they’re not just there [at practice]. They’re in your house, in your home, telling you to push that button again.”

Mount Sinai’s Jess Joe Augustine knows the value of a strong work ethic. The senior, who is no stranger to state qualifiers, defended his 3,000-meter steeplechase title by running nearly five seconds faster than last season — finishing in 9 minutes, 33.51 seconds.

“I needed to improve my seed for the state meet,” Augustine said. “I just went out and did what I had to do.”

Shortly after Augustine left the track to shelter in the shade beneath the bleachers, Northport’s Brandon Cruz pounded his chest and pointed to the sky after winning the 1,600 in a personal-best 4:18.69.

Cruz was in the middle of the pack for most of the race, never leading until the final lap when he ran the final 400 in 1:00.03, the fastest split

in the field.

“I noticed at half that it was a little slower than usual,” Cruz said. “I knew it was coming down to the last lap, so I was just embracing all the pain and just trying to get through it.”

Winning was particularly special for Cruz, a senior who missed the indoor season due to illness.

“I’ve been working so hard to get these [personal bests], but the times won’t come because I’m just behind on fitness,” Cruz said. “Now I feel like I’m right up there with those top guys, and I’m so excited to see what I can do at states.”