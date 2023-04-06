Thrilling finish goes to . . . Freeport's Quinn!

Salute To The Champs: Jordon Quinn, Freeport, 55-meter Hurdles

Jordon Quinn’s two races on championship Saturday could not have been more different. The first one — prelims of the 55-meter hurdles — was a breeze at Ocean Breeze. Quinn was the clear favorite entering the championships and it showed with a dominant win.

“It was a really good confidence boost,” said Quinn, who spent his childhood in Massachusetts before moving to Long Island in middle school.

The finals, however, were a lot more nerve-racking. The race was too close to call with the naked eye, so Quinn (and everyone else in the Staten Island Athletic Complex), stared at the scoreboard, waiting for results until a No. 1 was placed next to the Freeport junior’s name and he was crowned champion, in 7.42 seconds.

“I got out really fast,” Quinn said of the finals. “In between the second and third hurdle, I was able to pick up my trail leg and push it down faster.”

Quinn, whose older brother Christian won the indoor long jump state championship in March of 2020, was the best hurdler in the state for most of the season. His state championship time was the fastest run in New York this winter, according to milesplit.com.

Quinn also placed an All-American fifth in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.09 seconds at Nike Indoor Nationals.