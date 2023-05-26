Hewlett's DeCicco wins Nassau AA 110 hurdles at the wire

Matthew DeCicco ran bleeding over hurdles and into the trainer’s tent Tuesday afternoon at Valley Stream North High School in Franklin Square. The Hewlett sophomore had accidentally sliced his hand on his spikes while warming up for the trials of the 110-meter hurdles at the Nassau Class AA track and field championships.

There was no time to spare and, knowing that he didn’t have to run a perfect race to make the finals, DeCicco took the cut with him — running 15.66 seconds in the opening round. As a bit of foreshadowing, Division’s Thomas Bonsignore ran the same trials time. But DeCicco didn’t have time to worry about his prime finals competition just yet.

“I was running down dripping blood,” he said. “It was definitely weird. My head was not in the race. But I knew I had to just get through it, I could get it taped, and get ready for the finals.”

Once he got bandaged up and pronounced fit to compete for a county championship, DeCicco found himself in a razor-thin race with Bonsignore in the finals. A late start forced the Hewlett hurdler to have to make up some ground, and a lean at the line brought him a victory in 15.40. Bonsignore was a hair behind him in 15.41.

“No matter who I’m racing, I usually get to the first hurdle first, or tied for first,” DeCicco said. “So this was the first time that I ever really was way behind at the start. I think it was just a late reaction to the gun. I thought [Bonsignore] was a little far, but I thought I had a chance to get him, so I just went for it ... I almost dove for the line.”

Bonsignore won the 400 hurdles in 59.04.

Valley Stream North defended home turf in both the boys and girls team competitions. They won the boys championship with 99 points on a day when Joshua Lopez won the shot put with a 46-foot, 8 ¼-inch toss and Ethan Smalls took the discus (147-2).

They won the girls championships with 116 points. Brooke Fessler cleared 4-10 to win the high jump, Nattaly Lindo won the shot put at 36-7 ¾, and Moanna Thelusca won the discus (118-0).

Elsewhere, Calhoun’s Sara Manson won the 100 hurdles (15.43), the long jump (17-9 ¼), and the triple jump (37-2). South Side’s Claire Bohan won the 1,500 (4:56.21) and the 3,000 (10:36.33). In both races, Bohan battled with Valley Stream North’s Melissa Innocent, who was second in both.

Bohan credited Innocent with helping her get a season-best in the 3,000.

“I had great competition with [Innocent],” Bohan said. “Sticking with her definitely helped me pace better.”