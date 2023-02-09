Aislinn Frazer takes two of three distance events at Nassau C girls track and field championships

The announcement boomed through the speakers at St. Anthony’s High School.

“First call, 1,000 meters”

A call is used to notify athletes that it’s time to check in for their race. Runners gather their things, lace up their spikes, and make their way to the hallway to let officials know that they are ready to go.

Aislinn Frazer heard the call, but had a problem. She was running the 3,000 meters.

“I had a whole five laps to go and I heard ‘first call, girls 1,000,’ and I thought ‘what the heck am I supposed to do about that?,” she said.

Frazer, a Friends Academy sophomore, was running the first leg of a massively difficult distance triple at the Nassau Class C girls track and field championships Wednesday night. She ran off the track, after winning the 3,000 in 10 minutes, 31.7 seconds, and rushed to check in. Less than half and hour later, she was back on the track — running a very competitive 1,000 (where she would finish second in 3:09.06).

Later in the meet, Frazer won the 1,500 in a dominant 5:05.31. In a little over three hours, she had run 5,500 meters, winning two of the three events. In her sole loss, she chased down Cold Spring Harbor’s Megan Jasinski on the home straightaway. Jasinski held her off and won in 3:08.69.

“My plan was to go out the first lap and see how I was feeling,” Frazer said of the 1,000. “…. After the first lap, I was feeling good and I got close to Jasinski, who is a phenomenal 1,000 runner. I tried to pass her. I really should have just stuck on her shoulder and waited until the last lap, but I knew how much of a kick she had. I didn’t want to leave it to a final kick, and I tried to pass her a little too early, kicked at the end, and she was just a stronger kicker than me today.”

Cold Spring Harbor won the team title with 101 points. North Shore was second with 78. Jasinski, Ava Abatemarco, Kami Cotek, and Sofia Mulada won the 4 x 800 relay in 10:28.37. Abatemarco, Anna Fernandez, Kylie Drakos, and Annabelle Coles won the 4 x 400 in 4:29.29.

Elsewhere, Valley Stream South’s Tori Daniels won the 55 in 7.38 seconds. Daniels, typically a longer-distance sprinter, said she’s focused more on shorter sprints this season, in an effort to become more ‘complete.’

“There’s nothing crazy behind it, but it’s just more fun to be able to go 55, 400 meters,” said Daniels, who is committed to Virginia.

Daniels' teammate, Melissa Gueye, won the 55 hurdles in 8.63 and flew 17-4 to win the long jump.