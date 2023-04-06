Manhasset's Park: Triple-jump practice pays off with state title

Salute To The Champs: Paul Park, Manhasset, Triple Jump

For Paul Park, it was all about exaggeration. Phase exaggeration that is.

The senior jumper worked all state championship week on holding each triple jump phase a little longer. Not too much, but just enough to make it count.

And it did.

Park won the indoor state triple jump title, flying 46 feet, 11 ¼ inches.

“It’s really hard to extend your phases, especially your second one,” Park said. “It gave me the muscle memory to maintain that kind of jump.”

Despite his triple jump prowess, Park said that he had no illusions as to how difficult the day would be.

“Well, it’s states,” Park said. “I didn’t come in thinking I was going to win. I knew that there would be very good competition over here. But I knew that I would come out and compete my best.”

Park won the Nassau Class B triple jump championship, flying 43- 1 ½. He was second in the event at the Nassau State Qualifier (45-1). He finished fifth in the long jump (22-5 1/2) at the indoor state championships.