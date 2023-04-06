New technique, same determination led Commack's Thomas to another shot put title

Salute To The Champs: Julie Thomas, Commack, Shot Put

All winter, the idea of Julie Thomas repeating as indoor state shot put champion seemed like a pretty safe assumption. Was it a foregone conclusion? No, not really. Nothing ever is in sports — let alone field events where one minor movement can result in something flying out of whack.

But Thomas, who had been consistently besting herself since early December, seemed to be on a championship trajectory and delivered as such. The senior threw 41 feet, 8 ½ inches and captured her second straight indoor championship.

The distance was not a personal best, something she had thrown in nearly every meet since the season-opener. But she didn’t care.

“It wasn’t anywhere close,” Thomas said. “But for me, that wasn’t what mattered. Of course, a [personal best] would have been nice. But winning the state championship meet again, that was the goal.”

Thomas continued: “I think I’ve just been so consistent with my technique that I had no choice but to come out and throw my best. It wasn’t a [personal best], but it was my best.”

That technique defined Thomas’ season. She switched from a glide to a spin before the season and could not have been happier with the results.

“I feel much more comfortable with [the spin],” said the 5-11 Thomas. “I’m a tall kid. I feel like it utilizes my size better than the glide did. The spin has been able to take my throws to new heights.”