Commack's Julie Thomas repeats as indoor shot put champ

In a season of personal bests, Saturday — almost ironically so — wasn’t one for Commack’s Julie Thomas. But that didn’t matter as she stood atop the infield podium at Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island.

She had done what she came to do — defend.

If she wasn’t before, Thomas is now officially the class of shot putting in the state after throwing 41 feet, 8 ½ inches to win her second consecutive title in the event at the indoor track and field state championships.

“It wasn’t my best day, but I had one goal today, and it was to come out and win the thing and I did it,” Thomas said. “I couldn’t be happier, really.”

Thomas had a masterful winter, besting each throw with another one, and another one. Saturday, there was no personal best as Thomas said she struggled with a few things in the circle. But her third attempt was still good enough to reclaim her crown.

“I think I’ve been so consistent, that I had no choice but to come out and throw my best,” Thomas said. “It wasn’t a [personal best] today, but it was my best.”

On the track, Baldwin’s Sariah Doresca won the 55 meters in a personal-best 7.02 seconds, the top time in the state this season.

“I knew I had to execute my start better and get out hard, since the other girls and I were really close in time,” Doresca said. “So, I got out hard and finished strong … Usually, my starts are always good. But for this race specifically, I think my finish was one of the best ones that I had all season. That’s what made this race pretty special.”

Why was that finish so good? Especially on state championship Saturday, of all days?

“I feel like the pressure was on,” Doresca said. “It came together once I knew that I had to win … I like the atmosphere. It puts pressure on [me] to do better in situations like this. It makes for a better outcome.”

But Doresca wasn’t done. Together with Jahzara Emeli, Breanne Barnett and Jillian Rickford, she ran on the winning 4 x 200-meter relay team. Baldwin ran 1:41.17, breaking the state championship meet record of 1:41.61 by New Rochelle in 2014.

Doresca had a few hours to recover from her 55 championship before running a 50.75-second leadoff leg in the 4 x 200.

“It was still mentally exhausting, but I knew I had to push through for the team,” Doresca said.

Elsewhere, Hempstead’s Anissa Moore won the 600 in 1:32.01. Moore, who ran a state-best 1:31.25 at the Millrose Games last month, said that she was concerned after running the opening lap in a quick 26.89 seconds. But despite the brisker-than-desired pace, Moore settled into the lead early and was never in significant danger of losing it.

“It wasn’t exactly my go-to strategy, because I don’t like getting out too fast, but I learned that I have the endurance to finish,” Moore said. “It’s about pushing through and making sure that I get to the 200s in a fast enough time to still be able to get the time that I want.”

Sachem East’s Abby Callinan won the 1,500 walk in 6:55.79, the best time in the state. Callinan chased down Brockport’s Desilets Dubois on the final straightaway. Dubois was second in 6:57.02.

“Toward the end, I felt like I could really go,” Callinan said. “I took a chance, went with it and went as fast as I could.”

Elmont’s Ashley Fulton won the public school 300 in 39.58 seconds. James Madison’s Gabrielle Cummings won the Federation title in 39.17.