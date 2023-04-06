Start to finish, Baldwin's Doresca a champion

Salute To The Champs: Sariah Doresca, Baldwin, 55 meters

Short sprinters are consistently focused on their starts — and for good reason. In a race that lasts under 10 seconds, one false movement can destroy an otherwise promising race. But after Sariah Doresca won the 55 meters state championship in 7.02 seconds, it wasn’t the start that had her marveling.

“Usually my starts are always good,” Doresca said. “But, for this race specifically, I think my finish was one of the best ones I’ve had this season. That’s what made this race pretty special.”

So, what carried her across the line? Pressure.

“I feel like the pressure was on for this race, because it’s states,” she said. “I feel like it came together, since I knew I had to win . . . I liked the atmosphere more at [Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island]. So, it puts more pressure on myself to do better in situations like this. It makes for a better outcome.”

The sophomore’s winning time was the best in the state this winter, according to milesplit.com.

Later in the state championship meet, Doresca ran on Baldwin’s 4 x 200 meter relay team that won in 1:41.17. In Nassau this winter, she won the 55 at the Class A championship in 7.09 seconds and the state qualifier in 7.11 seconds.