Floyd High School track star Zariel Macchia has filed a lawsuit appealing a ruling that declared her ineligible for the rest of the indoor track and field season after she competed against college athletes last month.

The Feb. 18 ruling by the New York Public High School Athletic Association meant Macchia would not be able to compete in the state championship meet on Saturday in Staten Island. She qualified in two events — the 1,000- and 3,000-meter races. Macchia, 18, has won six state championships in her high school career.

The lawsuit, obtained by Newsday, was filed in Suffolk County Supreme Court late Tuesday and seeks a temporary restraining order to allow Macchia to compete. In the suit, Macchia said the decision by the NYSPHSAA "was arbitrary and capricious" and that if the "court declines to order the temporary immediate relief, I will suffer irreparable harm which cannot be remedied at a later date."

"It's about principle now," said Peter Macchia, Zariel's father, on Wednesday. "At this point, there's so many alarming things, the race is secondary. It's completely about principle. And it's about fairness to the athletes across the whole state, now and in the future."

Macchia, who is committed to run for Brigham Young University, violated a rule that prohibits high school athletes from competing against college athletes. She participated in the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Feb. 15, finishing third in the race.

The rule Macchia violated is called the “College Rule” in the NYSPHSAA handbook. The rule states that NYSPHSAA athletes are not allowed to “participate in practice or competition with or against any individual or team representing a college” at any time during a sport’s season. Macchia would not have violated the rule if her opponents had run unaffiliated.

In the lawsuit, Macchia said, "I was not made aware nor was I aware that participating in the Valentine Invite would jeopardize and put my eligibility to participate in the championship at stake."

Macchia's lawyer, Cynthia Augello, told Newsday in a phone interview that a judge has been assigned to the case and she expects a hearing date to be set Wednesday afternoon.

Tom Combs, the executive director of Section XI, Suffolk's governing body of interscholastic sports, said they are waiting for confirmation of the date and time for the court appearance.

“We were served with the temporary restraining order,” Combs said. “She’s a phenomenal runner and a model student. She still must follow the rules.”