Anderson, Murphy lead Bellmore JFK

Bellmore JFK's boys volleyball team has come a long way in a short time.

The three-time defending Nassau Class B champions began the season 0-2, found their mojo at a mid-September tournament in Lindenhurst and are streaking toward the postseason with an eye on their fourth consecutive championship.

With standout middle hitter Ben Canarick resting a sprained ankle, Nick Anderson had seven kills and four blocks and Matt Murphy added 10 kills Thursday as the Cougars closed out their regular season with a fifth straight victory, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19 over Jericho in Conference IV.

JFK (9-3) will enter as the second seed behind Floral Park (10-1) in the Nassau Class B playoffs, which begin Thursday.

"We started off the season a little rough at 0-2,'' Murphy said, "and with our best player out today, everybody stepped up and contributed."

The opening game was played on even terms until the final points. With the Cougars leading 24-23, a Jericho serve strayed wide to give JFK Game 1.

Jericho (7-4) built a 10-4 lead in Game 2 before JFK mounted a comeback. Jake Sherman gave a perfect set to Murphy, who split the defense to tie the score at 14. The Jayhawks regained the lead at 19-18, but with the score knotted at 23, a carry gave JFK game point. On the ensuing point, Jericho could not receive the serve, putting the Cougars ahead two games to none.

"You can't get complacent with a team like Jericho,'' Anderson said.

JFK took the early lead in Game 3, as a block from Anderson made it 4-1. The Jayhawks tied the score at 16 before taking an 18-17 lead. JFK scored eight of the final nine points to earn the sweep, and will enter the postseason riding high.

"This is huge because we came from where we started to where we are now as the second seed," Canarick said.

Added Anderson: "We've worked hard for it, and everybody wants to show that it's not just the class from last year that was the good class. We have a great program here.''