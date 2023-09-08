Newsday's Athlete of the Week is Sayville's Morgan Reese

Morgan Reese has been a staple of the Sayville girls volleyball team’s success the last three years.

The powerhouse outside hitter racked up 454 kills in her junior year, and it was her season high 30 kills that led the Golden Flashes to a county Class A title last season and a 20-1 record.

This year, it was no surprise she’d come back stronger than ever.

Reese, a senior and a Colgate University commit, recorded 24 kills and 15 digs to help Sayville to a three-set sweep (25-20, 25-16, 25-22) of Hauppauge on Tuesday in the team’s non-league opener.

“She made an impact the minute she got on the varsity court,” coach Debra Urso said. “We were excited to have her back for senior year. Her IQ has always been high, but she came back with even a stronger knowledge of the game and physical strength that has been incredible to see in action.”

But Reese’s impact on the Sayville girls volleyball team extends far beyond the court.

She spearheaded a summer “book talk,” the first of its kind for the team, and held her teammates responsible for reading “Make Your Bed” by William H. McRaven before the start of this season.

“It’s brought so much to our team. When you sit down as a group and analyze the book, it brings you together and you learn about each other,” Reese said. “I think it can really set us apart from other teams because we have a different level of understanding of what it takes to work well together.”

“It’s not only a physical game for her, but it’s also about the mental training as well,” Urso said. “It’s what makes her such a special player. She has the dedication and motivation to be the best athlete she can be. It’s inspiring.”

Reese’s willingness to be a vocal leader and make an impact on those around her has also led to a multitude of community service involvement. She volunteers with Inclusive Sports and Fitness, where she coaches and mentors children with special needs, and is a member of Sayville’s Athletes Helping Others club and the Student Athlete Advisory Committee.

“It’s so rewarding when you see other kids having fun playing volleyball,” said Reese, who also volunteers with Every Child’s Dream and the Desi Strong Foundation. “I enjoy helping kids learn to love something about the sport, no matter what it is. The opportunity to coach and watch the younger kids grow is such an honor. I love seeing the future of our program develop.”

Reese plans to major in human biology in hopes of entering the medical field, but for now, her biggest goal is another chance at a Long Island championship crown.

Added Reese: “There’s a reason we were able to start off the season strong. It can only go up from here."