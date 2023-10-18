Cousins Nikko Tenedorio and Max DeBonis lead Bay Shore volleyball to victory on senior night

Nikko Tenedorio and Max DeBonis have been playing alongside each other for a long time. In their final season with Bay Shore, the cousins have the Marauders clicking at the right time and poised to make a long playoff run.

Tenedorio had 17 kills, 10 digs and four aces and DeBonis had 16 digs and four aces as host Bay Shore defeated Half Hollow Hills, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20, in a Suffolk Division I boys volleyball match Tuesday night. Aidan Kinirons had 33 assists and Evan Rapp had eight digs for Bay Shore.

“We’re in this mode right now where we aren’t letting anything fly by us,” Tenedorio said. “Every single point, every single set, we’re giving it 100%.”

Bay Shore (12-1) faced an injury depleted Half Hollow Hills lineup, but remained locked in on its gameplan despite a shift in opposing personnel. Dan McDonald had 13 kills for Half Hollow Hills.

“I told my right sides and my setters to keep turning those hands and keep pressing. The same things that I’ve said 1000 times in practice," Bay Shore coach Mark Jensen said. “Whether [Half Hollow Hills'] guys were playing or not, I always tell my kids 'don’t take anyone lightly, worry about the six guys on our side'.

Tenedorio set the tone early for Bay Shore, picking up eight kills in the first set. DeBonis closed out the first set with a powerful ace that sent the Marauders' bench into a frenzy on its senior night.

“It means a lot to me and my cousin to pick up a win on this day,” DeBonis said. “We’ve been on this team for a long time and been around Bay Shore volleyball pretty much our entire lives.”

The two stepped up in the service game during the second set, as each collected three aces. Tenedorio picked up his aces during a six-point run for Bay Shore that put them ahead 10-3 early in the set.

“You can just see our preparation in the results,” Tenedorio said. “Even in our practices we already see the results, the energy is through the roof and everyone gives it their all.”

Half Hollow Hills (10-3) managed to keep the third set closer, as Dan Lee's kill cut the Bay Shore lead to 21-19. But, the Marauders’ scored the next four, with Nick Alicanti picking up the final kill.

“This is a huge momentum builder for us and coach Jansen has stressed building momentum to us,” DeBonis said. “When you gain positive momentum heading into the playoffs, it can take you a long way.”