2 developers submit plans for Coliseum

At least two developers responded by Monday's deadline for submitting their qualifications to become "master developer" of the Nassau Coliseum site.

Syosset developer Ed Blumenfeld, of the Blumenfeld Development Group, and Plainview developer Donald Monti, chief executive of Renaissance Downtowns, submitted their qualifications to redevelop the 77-acre site, firm spokesmen said separately.

An aide to County Executive Edward Mangano said, "The administration has received several responses and will have further comment upon review."

Earlier this month, the county issued a request for qualifications for coordinating the construction of a new or renovated arena along with housing and retail at the central Nassau Hub. The winning developer would be required to "immediately begin negotiations" with the New York Islanders hockey club and the arena's management company, SMG.

Islanders owner Charles Wang has said he will not remain in the outdated arena past 2015, when the club's lease expires.

A Blumenfeld spokesman said the development group had summarized its years of experience and track record in its current submission.

"BDG believes the HUB is the most underutilized property in the state of New York, yet it now offers the county and the taxpayer a historic opportunity to create a center of economic excellence that will generate investment, jobs and taxes," said spokesman Gary Lewi.

Brandon Palanker, spokesman for Renaissance Downtowns, said, "We're certainly excited at the possibilities."

Monti, master developer for the Glen Isle waterfront redevelopment in Glen Cove, told Newsday last week that he is committed to finding a "creative solution" that allows the New York Islanders to remain in Nassau.

"I love the Islanders. People don't realize the importance of a major league franchise and . . . to lose them to me would be a travesty," Monti said.

Monti's partner on the Glen Isle project is developer Scott Rechler, who partnered with Wang when they planned to build the $3.8 billion Lighthouse Project on the Hub site.

"If I'm going to be involved, it will be with the Islanders staying," Monti said.

Islanders senior vice president Michael Picker did not return calls for comment.