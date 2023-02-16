Anders Lee moved up to top line as Islanders look for spark

Something needed to change — that became abundantly clear over the last week when the Islanders managed only two points against three teams currently out of the playoff picture. The question now is whether any tweaks will be enough as they enter what will likely be the most pivotal stretch of a season on the brink.

The Islanders rejiggered their lines during practice Thursday, moving a slumping Anders Lee to the first line with Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat, and Josh Bailey moving down to the third line. Zach Parise, Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri skated on the second line.

Necessity predicated another change, too: Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who missed the Islanders' 3-2 shootout loss to the Senators Tuesday, was put on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. The team called up center Andy Andreoff from Bridgeport to replace him. Lane Lambert had no update on the severity of Pageau's injury. Andreoff and Otto Koivula, also on loan from Bridgeport, centered the fourth line during practice.

In all, it meant a whole lot of moving parts and a pretty pivotal loss as the Islanders get set to play the Penguins twice in three games, with the Bruins sandwiched in between. The stakes couldn’t be higher: They’re 27-23-7 and ninth in the Eastern Conference, one point behind the Capitals (28-22-6 entering their game against the Panthers Thursday) for the second wild-card spot. The Penguins are two points ahead for the first wild-card spot with four games in hand.

"It's exciting," Lee said. "The guys had some pop today. We've got a big weekend ahead of us and it starts tomorrow night. We know the importance of the next few and I think we're looking forward to it. It's going to be some hard-nosed hockey."

The Islanders will desperately need Lee to get going. He has one assist in five games dating to Jan. 28, and Lambert acknowledged that a move to the first line was an attempt to get something moving.

“Anders — we think we can provide a little bit more and we’re looking forward to him doing that,” Lambert said. “He can forecheck extremely hard and then he goes to the net and so does Horvat . . . There’s a dual threat net presence there which gives Barzal an opportunity.”

And though Horvat and Lee generally live in front of the net, Horvat said their games can complement each other. The two already work together on the first power-play unit.

“If he spends the majority of the time in front of the net, that means that I could be off to the side or funnel pucks in there for him,” Horvat said. “Again, just making those reads and making sure we’re not both boxed out out front . . . I think maybe me being a threat in the middle is making those flank options a little bit more open on the power play. I’m going to keep getting open or being a decoy.”

In five games since joining the Islanders, Horvat has three goals and an assist, with one goal and one assist coming on the power play. The Islanders have a 17.2% power-play percentage — among the worst in the NHL — but have scored three man-up goals in their last three games. Horvat has integrated pretty seamlessly, though that will certainly be tested as the Islanders face this next big challenge.

“I think Bo’s been around a long time and our group is extremely open and welcoming and I think our comfort will come and his voice will continue to grow in that respect and it’s great, it’s phenomenal,” Lee said. “He’s brought a lot of character into this room.”

Notes & quotes: Parise will play in his 1,200th career game Friday; among active players, he’s 12th all-time in games played. “It’s a testament to his commitment to the game and to his craft," Lambert said. "We see it every day.” . . . Friday is Billy Smith Night at UBS Arena. “I did score on him,” Lambert said, chuckling. “Well, you know what, I think I did. But I got slashed by him, too.” The four-time Stanley Cup winner was the first goalie to ever be credited with a goal in the NHL and has the honor of being second all-time in penalty minutes at his position.