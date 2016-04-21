Denis Potvin, broadcast partner get beverage bath at Barclays

Islanders Hall of Famer Denis Potvin was apparently sprayed with beer or soda after Game 4 at Barclays Center on Wednesday night.

Potvin, who helped the Islanders win four straight Stanley Cups in the early 1980s, now calls Florida Panthers games for Fox Sports Florida. Potvin, along with television partner Steve Goldstein, said they were sprayed with beer or soda from a surrounding fan or fans after the final buzzer sounded.

“Some moron Islander fans just threw some beer or soda down at us,” Goldstein said during the telecast, the snippet of which was tweeted out by a user named Kevin Bustillo.

“Yeah, it’s unbelievable,” Potvin says.

Goldstein says: “But that’s OK because the Panthers are heading home.”

Potvin, the color analyst for the Panthers and a much-beloved Islanders legend, is heard saying, “Yes, yup” toward the end of the clip.

Potvin played 1,060 games over 15 seasons with the Islanders, and only he and Bryan Trottier have played more than 1,000 with the organization.

The former Islanders defenseman has been part of the Panthers broadcast since 1993 before he was let go to cut costs in 2009. He rejoined the Panthers in 2014 after a stint in the Ottawa Senators’ booth.

The Barclays broadcast booth is not enclosed and, rather than being up high, sits right above the first level near center ice.

Responding to people on Twitter, Goldstein said it was “just one bad guy I’m going to assume,” previously adding that it was “a couple bad apples.” Goldstein also tweeted that Kenny Albert, who calls the national telecast for NBC, might have also been hit. Albert confirmed on Twitter he was sprayed. “I got soaked, too,” he said. “One row in front of Denis.”

Before the series, Potvin told reporters that though he still had strong ties to the Islanders, he’d be rooting for the Panthers this series, specifically because so much has changed.

“The Islanders logo on the ice looked very strange being it’s not in the old Coliseum,” the Sun Sentinel reported him saying. “No, this isn’t home.”