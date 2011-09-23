DiPietro looks sharp in first game

BOSTON -- It may not have meant much to have Rick DiPietro get the first crack at a live game among the six Islanders goalies competing for roster spots, but DiPietro, being the competitor that he is, took it to heart.

And he made the most of being the first goaltender to be evaluated in game action, stopping 20 of 22 shots in 40 minutes and looking very sharp in the Islanders' preseason opener against the defending Stanley Cup champion Bruins at TD Garden.

Jack Capuano preached the virtues of competition at all positions during the week of practice leading up to Friday night. But he said before the game that he felt DiPietro, the 30-year-old franchise goaltender who still is only one-third of the way into his 15-year, $67.5-million contract, had earned first crack at playing time.

"He's had a great summer and he deserves the opportunity," Capuano said. "It's the first season since I've been in contact with him that he feels really, really good. He's itching to get in there and he's looked good in camp. He deserves this."

Still wearing the old-school-style cage mask he wore last season after he came back from missing six weeks because of facial fractures from his one-punch fight with Penguins goaltender Brent Johnson, DiPietro figured to be tested plenty.

The Islanders brought a lineup that featured seven players who played a little more than a handful of games last season, and the Bruins trotted out 10 players who figured prominently in their Stanley Cup run, including goaltender Tim Thomas and captain Zdeno Chara.

Dylan Reese scored twice and Trevor Frischmon had a goal in the Islanders' 6-3 loss.

DiPietro made 11 saves in the first, including two that banked off his mask. One short-angle shot by Benoit Pouliot took a piece of plastic off the side of the helmet. DiPietro moved well and squared well to shooters.

Evaluations of skaters are difficult to make in the preseason games, but DiPietro's job is to stop the puck. In his 40 minutes he did it well.