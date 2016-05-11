Garth Snow wants to keep Islanders coaches

Garth Snow told Newsday that he foresees no changes to his coaching staff nor any front-office changes once Scott Malkin and Jon Ledecky take over as majority owners from Charles Wang on July 1.

Snow had high praise for Jack Capuano and assistants Doug Weight, Greg Cronin and Bob Corkum, who coached the Isles to back-to-back 100-point seasons.

“There’s a great respect from our players to the coaches and vice versa,” Snow said on Tuesday after the last of the players’ exit interviews. “Sitting through these meetings with the players, there’s a respect that’s impressive to me. Our team is prepared, they’re in great condition, for me I’m very thankful to have the coaching staff we have.”

Snow will hold his organizational meetings next month in advance of the NHL Draft on June 24-25 in Buffalo, which is followed quickly by the five-day contact window for unrestricted free agents and the July 1 start of free agency.

That’s also the date that Malkin and Ledecky assume majority control, so it would be difficult for the new owners to make sweeping changes as Snow tries to enact some sweeping changes of his own with the roster.

“I’ve been in constant communication with Charles and also with Scott and Jon, it’s been a pleasure to work with them,” Snow said.

Three goaltenders not ideal

Jaroslav Halak said he’s spoken with Snow and Capuano about resolving the team’s goaltending situation after the Islanders carried three goaltenders nearly the entire season.

“It’s not in my control,” said Halak, who missed the final two months of the season after being injured on March 8. He still has two years left on his contract; Thomas Greiss, who assumed the No. 1 job after Halak went down, has one year left.

And J-F Berube, the waiver pickup who spent most of the season as a healthy scratch, will be a restricted free agent but is likely to return.