Isles add free agents Brad Boyes, Matt Carkner, Eric Boulton

Garth Snow hit three of his targets on the first day of the open market, taking low-cost fliers on forward Brad Boyes, rugged defenseman Matt Carkner and enforcer Eric Boulton before Sunday's free-agent frenzy was five hours old.

The Islanders' general manager had identified the need for a scoring forward, a physical defenseman and a depth-forward tough guy before the market opened at noon, and he moved quickly to add them.

"We're still making calls," Snow told Newsday Sunday night. "This isn't the only day we can upgrade our team."

Devils defenseman Bryce Salvador was considering a number of offers, including one from the Islanders. The Isles checked in on Caps forward Alex Semin but no longer were interested as of Sunday night.

Boyes, 30, signed a one-year, $1-million deal, jumping at a "prove-it" offer from a team that could put him on the first line with Matt Moulson and John Tavares. Boyes had 43 goals for the Blues in 2007-08 and 33 in 2008-09 but only eight for the Sabres last season.

"Money wasn't really the driving factor for me," Boyes said. "I wanted . . . a situation that's geared toward my skill set. [Tavares and Moulson] are two of the best in the league now, and if I get a chance to play with them, it can only help me."

Carkner, 32, played only 29 games for the Senators last season because of a knee injury, but he was valuable enough to the defense-poor Isles to earn a three-year, $4.5-million deal.

"The Isles are lacking a guy like me -- a big, physical D-man who's not afraid to drop the gloves," Carkner said. "It's an opportunity to show what I can do and maybe give some comfort to my teammates out there, knowing I'm on the ice."

That will be the same with Boulton, whose signing won't be official until Tuesday after he passes through waivers from the Devils. In 11 NHL seasons, he has 1,265 penalty minutes.

"We added some toughness on D with Carkner, and with Boyes, we have a guy who has a history of being a goal-scorer, something we need," Snow said. "We feel like these guys will succeed given the opportunity."

The Islanders had three players leave -- two expected, one less so. P.A. Parenteau scored big with a four-year, $16-million deal from the Avalanche. The Islanders offered less money and fewer years in April.

Defenseman Dylan Reese signed with his hometown Penguins after he didn't get a one-way offer from the Islanders. Forward Micheal Haley signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Rangers.