Islanders announce ticket redemption policy for Thursday night's game

In light of the snowstorm expected to hit Long Island Thursday night, the Islanders have announced that fans can redeem tickets for Thursday night's tilt against the Blackhawks for another game, even if they attended the game.

The game is still scheduled to start at 7 p.m., but starting Saturday fans can redeem their tickets at the Nassau Coliseum box office for any future weekday game at the Coliseum. The policy applies to anyone who purchased tickets for Thursday's game, regardless of where they were purchased or whether or not the voucher was used.

Exchanges must take place in person at the Coliseum box office and are subject to certain restrictions, including ticket availability. The offer expires Jan. 31.