Islanders' Adam Pelech misses second straight game with injury

The Islanders were shorthanded. Again.

And it is an open question when they will be whole again.

All-Star defenseman Adam Pelech missed his second straight game Saturday night with an undisclosed injury, suffered in the third period of Tuesday’s 7-4 loss to the Blues when St. Louis’ Robert Bortuzzo barreled into him.

The force of the hit drove Pelech back first into the end boards. He stayed down on the ice for a few moments and once play was halted, needed help from a trainer and Josh Bailey to get off the ice. Pelech did not return to the game, and did not travel with the team to Newark for Friday night’s 6-4 win over the Devils.

“We’re going to see how he progresses in the next day or so and then we’ll make that decision,” Lane Lambert said of Pelech, when asked directly by Newsday if he expected the defenseman to join the team on its five-game road trip which begins Tuesday in Boston.

Partnered with Ryan Pulock on the Islanders’ top pair, Pelech has had a strong start to the 2022-23 season. He had played in every one of their first 27 games prior to Friday night, with three goals and eight assist while averaging 20:49 of ice time.

Without Pelech Friday, Robin Salo dressed in his place and was credited with a shot on goal in 7:25.

“Everyone knows his importance and value to the team,” Lambert said, referring to Pelech. “To a man, guys recognize that they have to step up (and) I thought we did a pretty good job of it last night.”

Isles files

The game marked the first time this season the Islanders wore their Reverse Retro sweaters with the Fisherman logo, which are an homage to the much maligned jersey the team wore between 1995-97. The Islanders will wear the Reverse Retro five more times this season.