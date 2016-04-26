Islanders-Lightning Game 1 date, time set

The Islanders have a date for their Eastern Conference semifinal matchhup against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The National Hockey League announced that Game 1 of the best-of-seven second-round series will be Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. in Tampa Bay.

The remainder of the schedule will be announced later this week.

The Islanders beat the Florida Panthers, 4-2, and the Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings, 4-1, in their respective Eastern Conference quarterfinal series.