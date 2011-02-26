Islanders put Schremp, Lawson on waivers

The Islanders placed forward Rob Schremp and goaltender Nathan Lawson on 48-hour waivers Saturday.

Both players were in the lineup Saturday night against the Capitals, with Schremp on the third line and Lawson backing up starter Al Montoya.

"It's an opportunity to showcase myself," Schremp said before the game. "I'd rather play than not play and just sit on the shelf."

When asked if he was surprised by the move, the former first-round pick said: "Nothing surprises me anymore about this game. It's just part of the business. Some of it's good, some of it's bad. You just have to roll with the punches."

Schremp, claimed off waivers from Edmonton last season, has 10 goals and 12 assists in 44 games.

Lawson is 1-4-1 with a 4.56 GAA and .879 save percentage in eight games for the Islanders.

Assuming Lawson and Schremp clear waivers at noon Monday, the Islanders can send them back to Bridgeport if necessary, giving them roster flexibility.

Isles files

Caps goalie Semyon Varlamov was slated to start Saturday night's game but was injured during the morning skate.

Neither Radek Martinek (lower body) nor Milan Jurcina (groin) practiced with the team. Martinek is day-to-day. Jurcina is expected to miss one to two weeks.

Injured defenseman Mark Streit (shoulder) practiced with the team, but according to coach Jack Capuano, he is not close enough to returning for the Islanders to have a definitive timetable.

Streit, who was cleared for non-contact practice last Wednesday, said he hopes to return this season but won't risk it unless he is 100 percent ready.

The Capitals claimed Marco Sturm off waivers, but he did not arrive in time for the game.