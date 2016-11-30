SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders valued at $385 million by Forbes

New Islander owners Scott Malkin left and Jonathan Ledecky talk...

New Islander owners Scott Malkin left and Jonathan Ledecky talk with the media at a press conference at Nassau Coliseum, Oct. 22, 2014. Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Neil Bestneil.best@newsday.com@sportswatch

The Islanders are worth $385 million, according to Forbes’ annual list of NHL valuations, up 18 percent from last year’s estimate but $100 million less than the valuation in the sale agreement that made Jon Ledecky and Scott Malkin co-majority owners effective last summer.

Forbes ranked the Islanders 18th among the 30 NHL teams in value, and reported that they had $114 million in revenue and $2.7 million in operating income last season.

Entering Wednesday night’s games, the Islanders ranked 29th in the NHL in average home attendance, 12,340.

Forbes estimated the Rangers’ value at $1.25 billion, thanks in part to an NHL-high $219 million in revenue, and $74.5 million in operating revenue.

It was the second year in a row the Rangers topped Forbes’ list after taking the top spot in 2015 for the first time since 2004.

The Maple Leafs ($1.12 billion) and Canadiens ($1.1 billion) were the only other teams to top the $1-billion mark.

Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

More Islanders

Didn't find what you were looking for?