Isles 'considered' by college standout

NEWARK -- According to multiple sources, the Islanders are among the group of teams being "considered" by Merrimack College's Stephane Da Costa.

As Newsday reported earlier this month, the Islanders are one of many NHL teams keenly interested in the 21 year-old French forward and they have made a significant effort to court the collegiate standout.

According to several reports, Ottawa and Minnesota appear to be front-runners for Da Costa. The Rangers are also in the mix.

Da Costa, a free agent who posted his second straight 45-point season during his sophomore campaign this year, is expected to make a decision later this week.

Isles files

Michael Grabner missed the game to be with his girlfriend while she was in labor with the couple's first child . . . Trevor Gillies returned to the lineup for the first time since serving a ten-game suspension for his hit on Minnesota's Cal Clutterbuck earlier this month . . . The Islanders agreed to terms with 20-year-old defenseman Matt Donovan on an entry-level deal for 2011-12.