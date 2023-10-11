Jon Ledecky professes faith in Lou Lamoriello's ability to run Islanders

Many Islanders fans were less than pleased when ownership stuck with Lou Lamoriello as the head hockey decision maker after last season. But as the team prepares to open its 2023-24 season on Saturday night, co-owner Jon Ledecky said on Wednesday that ownership and hockey management are “completely aligned.”

“We’re very excited about the new season,” Ledecky told Newsday after he appeared at Sportico’s “Invest in Sports” conference in Manhattan. “I think that the leadership that Lou and Lane [Lambert, the coach] have shown with the hockey team and camp, they're ready to go.

“Every year we want to try to compete for the Stanley Cup. That's what we've told the fans. That is our commitment to them. And this year is no different.”

Asked specifically about some fans’ skepticism over Lamoriello’s stewardship, Ledecky said, “I think that it's really important that ownership and leadership are aligned. And I can tell you that there's complete alignment with the ownership group — Scott Malkin, Dewey Shay, John Collins and myself.

“We have regular meetings with Lou and the management team. We are completely aligned. The season starts 0-0. There are 31 other owners who think they're going to win the Stanley Cup as well. And then the games begin.

“So that's where I've said many times that the owner who thinks he's a GM, or who thinks he is the president of the team, or thinks he's the coach, has a fool for a client. You have to depend on your leadership group.”

Ledecky would not say specifically how the team’s season-ticket sales have gone. He did say, “The business of the Islanders is very healthy, and the inclusion of John Collins as the operating partner really provides a senior leadership cadre to the team in terms of the business operations. So we're very pleased with the progress that John has made.”

One thing that initially appeared to be a scheduling negative — six of eight October games at home — now could be an opportunity, Ledecky said, given that neither New York baseball team made the playoffs.

“We love the other New York teams, but when you have competing sports that are in the playoffs, sometimes the hockey teams in New York can be a secondary story,” he said. “Now they’re a primary story, and that's very exciting to us. We have the stage, if you will. Basketball is in preseason. Here comes hockey. Here come the Rangers, the Devils, the Islanders, and it's great for hockey in New York.”

Ledecky said as UBS Arena opens its third season, the team continues to try to improve its operation, with input from fans.

“The great thing about Islanders fans is they know they can talk to us and they're not shy with their opinions,” he said. “So I think we've improved a lot of the game experience and the arena experience because of their input. And that input continues to fly at me, which is great.”

Ledecky added, “We see [the fans] as our board of directors, if you will, because we're stewards coming through as owners, but we know there is a much bigger picture here, which is, 51st year, we are stewards of this great franchise.”