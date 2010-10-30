Jurcina does not make trip

PHILADELPHIA - Islanders defenseman Milan Jurcina, who suffered a hamstring injury during the third period of Friday's 3-1 loss to Montreal, did not make the trip here last night.

Jurcina, who has two goals and one assist in 10 games, will undergo an evaluation Monday, after which a timetable will be determined for the 6-4 defenseman.

Schremp sees action

In his first game action since suffering a lower-back injury in the preseason, Islanders center Rob Schremp recorded an assist for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in their 3-2 win over Manchester on Friday night.

Schremp, who was injured after being crosschecked from behind by the Devils' Brian Rolston on Oct. 1, was sent down to Bridgeport for a conditioning assigment Thursday.

Nino scores, fights

Nino Niederreiter, who was sent back to his junior club after nine games with the Islanders, had an assist in his first game since returning to the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.

The 18-year-old Swiss winger, who had one goal and one assist with the Islanders, also was involved in a fight in the Winterhawks' 4-2 win over Kelowna.

DiPietro's pink pads

The pink pads that goaltender Rick DiPietro chose to wear in support of the NHL's Hockey Fights Cancer month made their official debut last night.

DiPietro, who began breaking in the equipment two weeks ago, wanted to wear the pink ensemble as a way to increase awareness and honor his wife's aunt, who passed away from cancer.

Okposo on air

Injured Islanders forward Kyle Okposo, who suffered a preseason shoulder injury that is expected to sideline him until at least December, joined MSG Network's Hockey Night Live crew for last night's broadcast.